A welcome return for Fr Christopher at Corpus Christi Parish

Over 800 people filled Corpus Christi Parish, Cranebrook on Sunday November 18 2018 for the installation Mass of Fr Christopher Antwi-Boasiako as Parish Priest by Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta.

In his homily, Bishop Vincent said this was an exciting time for the parish, “Today, we celebrate a new beginning or a new chapter in the life of this community. We unite ourselves with the new shepherd Fr Chris who exemplifies the missionary spirit by his embrace of the unknown.

“It is a testing time for those of us who are committed to the Catholic faith”, he said, “we have been battered and bruised.

“There is a real sense that we are in uncharted territory.

“Yet in the midst of the uncertainty, confusion and malaise, we are strengthened by the belief that new beginnings can emerge from the ashes of the old and times of great crisis can be opportunities and catalysts for renewal and transformation.”

The congregation included friends and supporters from Fr Christopher’s previous parishes of St Bernadette’s Parish, Castle Hill, Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park and St Michael’s Parish South Blacktown, as well as his “special families” from Auburn and Chipping Norton.

Representatives from African Chaplaincy communities, Xavier College and Corpus Christi Primary school joined the Corpus Christi Parish community.

Following his installation, Fr Christopher gave his thanks to Corpus Christi parishioners.

“In my farewell message after my five months ministry as administrator of Corpus Christi Parish in 2015, I did say that ‘I will be back to serve this parish community’”, he said. “Hardly did I know that I would be back so early to serve the community in the capacity of a parish priest while still young and energetic”.

Fr Christopher paid tribute to his late predecessor, Fr George O’Mara, saying he will continue his works in the community “with all humility and holiness”.

He also spoke of his wish for the community not to get complacent and to do what it can to advance the parish. “We always have to remember that ‘the Christian life is an ongoing journey’ and so we need to keep doing what we can with the grace of God.

“I invite all parishioners – long-standing parishioners, new parishioners and yet-to-be parishioners – to have all hands on deck to work together as a community representing the Body of Christ, putting behind us any feeling and attitude of inequality and discrimination based on race, colour, position, class, period of association with the parish community, sex, and other background status.

“We all have to get involved, we all have to work together, we all have to celebrate together as one people and we all have to serve one another especially the marginalised, who are the least of our brothers and sisters of Christ.

“Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time, we will reap a harvest if we do not give up” (Galatians 6:9).

Following the Mass, a morning tea and celebrations were shared with the Parish and African Chaplaincy communities.

