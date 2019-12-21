Australian bishops launch Christmas messages

22 December 2019
Image: freestocks.org/Unsplash.

 

In their annual Christmas messages, Australia’s bishops have emphasised the hope, peace and joy that the birth of Jesus brings to the world.

View Bishop Vincent’s message below:

To view Christmas messages from other bishops, please see below or visit – https://cathnews.com/cathnews/36899-a-season-of-hope-peace-and-joy

Adelaide

Bishop Greg O’Kelly SJ’s Christmas message

Ballarat

Bishop Paul Bird’s Christmas message

Bathurst

Bishop Michael McKenna’s Christmas message

Brisbane

Archbishop Mark Coleridge’s Christmas message

Broome

Bishop Christopher Saunders’ Christmas message

Broken Bay

Bishop Anthony Randazzo’s Christmas message

Bunbury

Bishop Gerard Holohan’s Christmas message

Cairns

Bishop James Foley’s Christmas message

Canberra-Goulburn

Archbishop Christopher Prowse’s Christmas message

Darwin

Bishop Charles Gauci’s Christmas message

Geraldton

Bishop Michael Morrissey’s Christmas Message

Hobart

Archbishop Julian Porteous’s Christmas message

Lismore

Bishop Greg Homeming OCD’s Christmas message

Maitland-Newcastle

Bishop Bill Wright’s Christmas message

Melbourne

Archbishop Peter A. Comensoli’s Christmas message

Parramatta

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv.’s Christmas message

Perth

Archbishop Timothy Costelloe SDB’s Christmas message

Bishop Don Sproxton’s Christmas message

Port Pirie

Bishop Greg O’Kelly SJ’s Christmas message

Sale

Bishop Pat O’Regan’s Christmas Message

Sandhurst

Bishop Shane Mackinlay’s Christmas message

Sydney

Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP’s Christmas message

Toowoomba

Bishop Robert McGuckin’s Christmas message

Townsville

Bishop Tim Harris’ Christmas message

Wilcannia-Forbes

Bishop Columba Macbeth-Green OSPPE’s Christmas message

With thanks to CathNews.

 

Read Daily
* indicates required

RELATED STORIES

Menu