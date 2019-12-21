Australian bishops launch Christmas messages

In their annual Christmas messages, Australia’s bishops have emphasised the hope, peace and joy that the birth of Jesus brings to the world.
View Bishop Vincent’s message below:
To view Christmas messages from other bishops, please see below or visit – https://cathnews.com/cathnews/36899-a-season-of-hope-peace-and-joy
Adelaide
Bishop Greg O’Kelly SJ’s Christmas message
Ballarat
Bishop Paul Bird’s Christmas message
Bathurst
Bishop Michael McKenna’s Christmas message
Brisbane
Archbishop Mark Coleridge’s Christmas message
Broome
Bishop Christopher Saunders’ Christmas message
Broken Bay
Bishop Anthony Randazzo’s Christmas message
Bunbury
Bishop Gerard Holohan’s Christmas message
Cairns
Bishop James Foley’s Christmas message
Canberra-Goulburn
Archbishop Christopher Prowse’s Christmas message
Darwin
Bishop Charles Gauci’s Christmas message
Geraldton
Bishop Michael Morrissey’s Christmas Message
Hobart
Archbishop Julian Porteous’s Christmas message
Lismore
Bishop Greg Homeming OCD’s Christmas message
Maitland-Newcastle
Bishop Bill Wright’s Christmas message
Melbourne
Archbishop Peter A. Comensoli’s Christmas message
Parramatta
Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv.’s Christmas message
Perth
Archbishop Timothy Costelloe SDB’s Christmas message
Bishop Don Sproxton’s Christmas message
Port Pirie
Bishop Greg O’Kelly SJ’s Christmas message
Sale
Bishop Pat O’Regan’s Christmas Message
Sandhurst
Bishop Shane Mackinlay’s Christmas message
Sydney
Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP’s Christmas message
Toowoomba
Bishop Robert McGuckin’s Christmas message
Townsville
Bishop Tim Harris’ Christmas message
Wilcannia-Forbes