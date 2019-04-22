Bishop Vincent at Easter Mass 2019: ‘Be not afraid’

Easter Sunday Mass was celebrated on 21 April 2019 at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, and parishes across the Diocese of Parramatta.

Bishop of Parramatta, Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv led worshippers in the conclusion to the Sacred Triduum at the 11am Mass in the Cathedral.

VIEW: Images from the Easter Sunday celebrations here or below.

The Cathedral Choir lead the congregation in singing, chanting and music.

In his homily, Bishop Vincent said, “Liminal time calls us to grieve before we can emerge cleansed, renewed and transformed. We must grieve for being an experience of exclusion instead of an encounter of radical love, inclusiveness and solidarity.

“We must grieve for the way we have allowed the preoccupation with the status quo, wealth, privilege and security to undermine the mission of the humble and poor servant church.

“The Easter story does not end with Mary in grief. It tells us of her encounter with the Risen Lord who calls out her name and sends her out on a mission of proclaiming to others the Good News of the Resurrection.

“We too need to hear our names called and our personal relationship with the Lord reaffirmed. In the midst of our despair and uncertainty, we need to hear the affirmation of Our Lord with crystal clarity: ‘Be not afraid’. Be not afraid to launch into the deep, to journey beyond the known boundaries of our worldview and the safe moorings of the past.”

During the Mass, Bishop Vincent blessed the congregation with water as they renewed their baptismal promises.

