Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Sunday 19 May
Celebrates Mass for the 160th Anniversary of the Foundation of the Parish of Richmond, Richmond
Sunday 19 May
Attends Holy Hour at Holy Spirit Seminary, Harris Park
Monday 20 May
Hosts the Diocese of Parramatta and the Columban Centre for Christian-Muslim Relations Interfaith Iftar Dinner, Parramatta
Tuesday 21 May
Concelebrates at the Tercentenary Celebration Mass of St John Baptist de La Salle, St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney
Wednesday 22 May
Attends Clergy Day at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta
Wednesday 22 May
Concelebrates at the ACU Mass of Thanksgiving with the Most Reverend Anthony Fisher OP, Archbishop of Sydney at St Mary’s Cathedral, Sydney
Thursday 23 May
Attend the Introduction to the Plenary, St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta
Thursday 23 May
Attends Sorry Day at Yarn Circle, Holy Family Centre, Emerton
Saturday 25 May
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst
Sunday 26 May
Celebrates Mass at Holy Name of Mary Parish, Rydalmere
Tuesday 28 May
Celebrates Mass with Rite of Institution of Acolytes at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Wednesday 29 May
Meets with Deacons from the Diocese of Parramatta, Blacktown
Friday 31 May
Celebrates Mass for the 25th Anniversary of Chisholm Catholic Primary School, Bligh Park
Friday 31 May
Attends the National Conference of the Order of Malta, Sydney
Saturday 1 June
Attends the Diocesan Pastoral Council
Sunday 2 June
Celebrates Mass for the conferral of the Sacrament of Confirmation at The Good Shepherd Parish, Plumpton
Saturday 8 June
Attends the Pentecost Retreat Day, Mount Schoenstatt, Mulgoa
Saturday 8 June
Celebrates Vigil Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, Wentworthville
Sunday 9 June
Attends Holy Hour, Holy Spirit Seminary, Haris Park
Thursday 13 June
Celebrates Mass for Neophytes, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Friday 14 June – Sunday 30 June
Ad Limina visit, Rome
Posted on 17 May 2019.