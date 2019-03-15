Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 16 March
Attends the Opening and Blessing of St Mark’s Coptic Catholic Church, Prospect
Sunday 17 March
Celebrates Mass for the 100th Anniversary of St Patrick’s Primary School, Blacktown at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown
Tuesday 19 March
Attends the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Staff Recognition and Awards, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Thursday 21 March
Attends NSW Bishops Meeting, Sydney
Saturday 23 – Monday 25 March
Annual Leave
Tuesday 26 March
Attends the Catholic Social Services NSW/ACT Inc Launch at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney
Wednesday 27 March
Attends the NSW Child Safety Standing Committee for Survivors and Faith Groups, Wesley Conference Centre
Wednesday 27 March
Attends the CatholicCare Advisory Council Meeting
Friday 29 March
Presides at the Penitential Service for RCIA Candidates at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Saturday 30 March
Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst
Sunday 31 March
Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Wednesday 3 April
Attends Parish Secretary’s Day at Marymount Mercy Centre, Castle Hill
Sunday 7 April
Celebrates Mass for the 90th Anniversary as a Faith Community of Our Lady of the Nativity, Lawson
Saturday 13 April
Celebrates Vigil Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord at Christ the King Parish, North Rocks
Sunday 14 April
Celebrates Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Sunday 14 April
Celebrates Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord with the Youth Procession from Parramatta Town Hall
Monday 15 April
Presides at the Office of Tenebrae at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Wednesday 17 April
Celebrates Chrism Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Thursday 18 April
Celebrates Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Friday 19 April
Presides at the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Friday 19 April
Attends the Good Friday Night Walk with Catholic Youth Parramatta
Saturday 20 April
Celebrates the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night with the Apostolic Blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Sunday 21 April
Celebrates Mass of Sunday of the Resurrection with the Apostolic Blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta
Posted on 15 March 2019.