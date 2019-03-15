Bishop Vincent Long’s Diary

Saturday 16 March

Attends the Opening and Blessing of St Mark’s Coptic Catholic Church, Prospect

Sunday 17 March

Celebrates Mass for the 100th Anniversary of St Patrick’s Primary School, Blacktown at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown

Tuesday 19 March

Attends the Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta Staff Recognition and Awards, St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Thursday 21 March

Attends NSW Bishops Meeting, Sydney

Saturday 23 – Monday 25 March

Annual Leave

Tuesday 26 March

Attends the Catholic Social Services NSW/ACT Inc Launch at Mary MacKillop Place, North Sydney

Wednesday 27 March

Attends the NSW Child Safety Standing Committee for Survivors and Faith Groups, Wesley Conference Centre

Wednesday 27 March

Attends the CatholicCare Advisory Council Meeting

Friday 29 March

Presides at the Penitential Service for RCIA Candidates at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Saturday 30 March

Celebrates Vigil Mass at St Madeleine Sophie Barat Parish, Kenthurst

Sunday 31 March

Celebrates Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Wednesday 3 April

Attends Parish Secretary’s Day at Marymount Mercy Centre, Castle Hill

Sunday 7 April

Celebrates Mass for the 90th Anniversary as a Faith Community of Our Lady of the Nativity, Lawson

Saturday 13 April

Celebrates Vigil Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord at Christ the King Parish, North Rocks

Sunday 14 April

Celebrates Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 14 April

Celebrates Mass of Palm Sunday of the Passion of the Lord with the Youth Procession from Parramatta Town Hall

Monday 15 April

Presides at the Office of Tenebrae at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Wednesday 17 April

Celebrates Chrism Mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Thursday 18 April

Celebrates Evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Friday 19 April

Presides at the Celebration of the Passion of the Lord at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Friday 19 April

Attends the Good Friday Night Walk with Catholic Youth Parramatta

Saturday 20 April

Celebrates the Easter Vigil in the Holy Night with the Apostolic Blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

Sunday 21 April

Celebrates Mass of Sunday of the Resurrection with the Apostolic Blessing at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

