Caritas Australia Are Hiring

Caritas Australia are seeking a Diocesan Director Archdiocese of Sydney/Community Participation Leader (NSW/Eastern Region). The role works closely and in partnership with the Diocese of Parramatta and, the appointed Caritas Diocesan Director in the Parramatta Diocese.

NB: This is a position advertised by Caritas Australia and not the Diocese of Parramatta. Please contact Caritas Australia directly for more information.

The primary purpose of the role is to promote social justice action and in the Sydney (Eastern Region), specifically in the Archdiocese of Sydney, through prayer, reflection, formation, Community Fundraising, Education awareness, Advocacy and volunteering that promotes the work of Caritas Australia (CA) and CA’s unique contribution to helping the poor and marginalised.

Caritas Australia is the Catholic agency for international humanitarian relief and development in Australia. Through effective relationships with the Church, partners and communities in Africa, Asia, the Pacific and Australia, Caritas Australia helps to end poverty, promote justice and uphold dignity. Our programs promote the good of every person and of the whole person, regardless of peoples, religious, political or cultural beliefs. We envisage a world in which children, women and men most vulnerable to extreme poverty and injustice are agents of their own change and architects of their own development.

Caritas Australia is an agency established under the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference. Our National Office is based in Sydney and we have offices in several capital cities throughout Australia. Almost half of our staff are based overseas. We are an active member of the Caritas Internationalis confederation which has over 160 members throughout the world.

To find out more please go to the website: https://www.caritas.org.au/about/jobs/positions-vacant

