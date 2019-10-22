‘Click to Pray eRosary’ – wearable smart device to pray the rosary for peace

In the middle of the Extraordinary Missionary Month of October, the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network launched the “Click To Pray eRosary” at a press conference in the Vatican on October 15. October is also the month of the Rosary.

What is it?

The Click To Pray eRosary is an interactive, smart and app-driven wearable device that serves as a tool for learning how to pray the rosary for peace in the world. It can be worn as a bracelet and is activated by making the sign of the cross. It is synchronised with a free app of the same name, which allows access to an audio guide, exclusive images and personalised content about the praying of the Rosary.

Organisers say it is within the reach of everyone. Aimed at the peripheral frontiers of the digital world where the young people dwell, the Click To Pray eRosary serves as a technology-based teaching tool to help young people pray the Rosary for peace and to contemplate the Gospel. The project brings together the best of the Church’s spiritual tradition and the latest advances of the technological world.

Physically, the device consists of ten consecutive black agate and hematite rosary beads, and of a smart cross which stores all the technological data connected to the app. When activated, the user has the possibility to choose either to pray the standard rosary, a contemplative Rosary and different kinds of thematic rosaries that will be updated every year. Once the prayer begins, the smart rosary shows the user’s progress throughout the different mysteries and keeps track of each rosary completed.

The “Click To Pray” family

This smart rosary belongs to the family of “Click To Pray”, the official prayer app of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network (where Pope Francis has his own personal profile) that connects thousands of people around the globe to pray every day. The Click To Pray eRosary is also intended to accompany him in his daily and monthly intentions in order to build a world with the taste of the Gospel.

The initiative

The project of the Click To Pray eRosary is an initiative of the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, a pontifical work with the mission of mobilising Catholics through prayer and action, in the face of the challenges confronting humanity and the mission of the Church. These challenges are addressed in the form of prayer intentions each month, entrusted by the Pope to the entire Church. The network has produced all the special contents of this smart rosary.

GadgeTek Inc. (GTI), a tech company dedicated to innovative lifestyle gadgets with operations spanning five continents around the globe, was responsible for the technological design of the wearable device.

For more information, visit Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network.

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.