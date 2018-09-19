Diocese of Parramatta HSC Masses 2018

Reaching out this Year of Youth!

Catholic Youth Parramatta has invited parishes across the Diocese of Parramatta to register their intention to provide a special Mass for Year 12’s sitting their HSC examinations.

22 parishes have answered the call over a variety of dates. Please contact Catholic Youth Parramatta if you would like access to pdf and jpeg versions of the below poster for distribution. Secondary schools will receive further communication with these resources attached to an email in the coming days.

Good luck as you welcome these special young people into your parishes!

Below is a list of the parishes across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains holding special HSC Masses.

Sunday, 23 September 2018

NORTH PARRAMATA, St. Monica’s, 11:30am

Saturday, 29 September 2018

TOONGABBIE, St. Anthony of Padua, 5:30pm

Friday, 5 October 2018

BLACKTOWN, Mary Queen of the Family (Allawah St), 6:30pm

Sunday, 7 October 2018

GLENBROOK, St. Finbar’s, 6:00pm

KELLYVILLE, Our Lady of the Rosary, 6:00pm

WINSTON HILLS, St. Paul the Apostle, 6:00pm

Saturday, 13 October 2018

EMU PLAINS, Our Lady of the Way, 6:00pm

LALOR PARK, St. Bernadette’s, 6:00pm

RYDALMERE, Holy Name of Mary, 5:30pm

Sunday, 14 October 2018