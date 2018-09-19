Diocese of Parramatta HSC Masses 2018

Reaching out this Year of Youth!
Catholic Youth Parramatta has invited parishes across the Diocese of Parramatta to register their intention to provide a special Mass for Year 12’s sitting their HSC examinations.
22 parishes have answered the call over a variety of dates. Please contact Catholic Youth Parramatta if you would like access to pdf and jpeg versions of the below poster for distribution. Secondary schools will receive further communication with these resources attached to an email in the coming days.
Good luck as you welcome these special young people into your parishes!
Below is a list of the parishes across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains holding special HSC Masses.
Sunday, 23 September 2018
- NORTH PARRAMATA, St. Monica’s, 11:30am
Saturday, 29 September 2018
- TOONGABBIE, St. Anthony of Padua, 5:30pm
Friday, 5 October 2018
- BLACKTOWN, Mary Queen of the Family (Allawah St), 6:30pm
Sunday, 7 October 2018
- GLENBROOK, St. Finbar’s, 6:00pm
- KELLYVILLE, Our Lady of the Rosary, 6:00pm
- WINSTON HILLS, St. Paul the Apostle, 6:00pm
Saturday, 13 October 2018
- EMU PLAINS, Our Lady of the Way, 6:00pm
- LALOR PARK, St. Bernadette’s, 6:00pm
- RYDALMERE, Holy Name of Mary, 5:30pm
Sunday, 14 October 2018
- BAULKHAM HILLS, St. Michael’s, 6:00pm
- CASTLE HILL, St. Bernadette’s, 6:00pm
- GRANVILLE, Holy Trinity Parish, 10:00 am
- GREYSTANES, Our Lady Queen of Peace, 6:00pm
- HARRIS PARK, St. Oliver Plunkett, 10:00am
- MARAYONG, St Andrew the Apostle, 10:30am
- MOUNT DRUITT/EMERTON, Holy Family, 10:30am
- PARRAMATTA, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, 6:00pm
- PENRITH, St. Nicholas of Myra, 6:00pm
- PLUMPTON, The Good Shepherd, 6:00pm
- QUAKERS HILL, Mary Immaculate, 6:00pm
- ROUSE HILL, Our Lady of the Angels, 8:30am, 10:00am, 5:30pm
- WINDSOR, St. Matthew’s, 5:00pm