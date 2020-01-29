Double the fun as Campion runs back-to-back Summer Programs

In the first two weeks of January, 80 students from across the country resided at Campion College in Toongabbie for a taste of life at Australia’s first Catholic tertiary liberal arts college.

The college’s five-day Summer Program comprised lectures and tutorials in history, literature, philosophy, theology and classics.

Participants learnt the Greek alphabet, explored the nature of historical enquiry and discussed the concept of freedom in relation to Catholic and philosophical teaching.

There was also ample time for recreation and relaxation with coastal walks from Bronte Beach and a trip to Parramatta Lake close by.

“Summer Program is a unique opportunity that allows students to experience the compelling lectures, engaging class discussions and unparalleled student life that defines a Campion education,” said Brianna McKee, Campion graduate and 2019 College Medallist who was one of the Student Assistants at Summer Program.

“It gives students a taste of a tertiary degree that nourishes the whole person… one that stretches the mind, strengthens the heart and forges lifelong friendships.”

The program was open to current students and recent high school graduates between the ages of 16 and 20 who are contemplating enrolment at the college in the near future. Over a third of participants travelled from interstate to take part in the program.

2020 marks the first year Campion has offered two programs back-to-back following record attendance at their Winter Program in 2019. Almost half the available spaces for Summer Program had been allocated within two weeks of opening registration.

Campion’s next Summer Program will take place in January 2021. Interested students are also encouraged to consider Campion’s Winter Program from 5-8 July 2020. Further information and expression of interest forms are available at the Campion College website.

