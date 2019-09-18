Families and schools working together for greater student success

From Monday 16 September, families and schools around Australia can access a free resource “Gearing up for parent engagement in student learning” toolkit.

This resource created by Catholic School Parents Australia (CSPA) assists parents, staff and principals to form great relationships and learn the importance of engaging in children’s learning from the first contact with the school – both primary and secondary.

Federal Minister for Education, Hon Dan Tehan, on Monday 16 September, launched both the resource and the website saying “Parents should take an active role in their child’s education. These Toolkits help parents navigate some of the tricky junctures in a child’s journey though the school years. When parents and teachers have a health, engaged relationships, our students benefit.”

Minister Tehan congratulated Catholic School Parents Australia on delivering a quality resource to support families and schools have children ready for school and schools ready for students and their families.

At today’s launch CSPA deputy chair Ms Carmel Nash said “this important resource was essential for families and schools to help them make the transition into primary and secondary schools a great experience for children, young people and their families.”

Ms Nash added that “CSPA are very grateful to the federal government for funding the development of the toolkit.”

The toolkit is comprised of 22 modules, four for parents and seven for school principals and staff in both primary and secondary schools. Information in the toolkit will assist schools and families to work together for learning success for children and young people.

The toolkit can be found at www.parentengagementcspa.edu.au

With thanks to Catholic School Parents Australia.