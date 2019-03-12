Fr Anthony Percy to give 2019 Bishop Manning Lecture in Sydney

Respected author, academic and Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Canberra-Goulburn, Fr Anthony Percy will deliver the annual Bishop Manning Lecture on Thursday 21 March 2019 on The Catholic Community in the 21st Century. Where have we been? Where are we going? Who’s going with us?

Fr Percy is well regarded having worked as the Rector of Sydney’s Good Shepherd Seminary from 2009-2014 and has written extensively on the Catholic Church and some of its contemporary challenges, with published works including Theology of the Body Made Simple (2006), Jesus Christ, Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow (2009) and Entrepreneurship in the Catholic Tradition (2011).

Fr Percy said he intends to reflect on where the Australian Church is going and what changes are needed to help it better meet the needs of younger generations of believers.

“Our Church is indeed facing difficult times, especially in the wake of the findings of the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse,” Fr Percy explained. “But it is also, an opportune time for us.”

He said his address would suggest a paradigm for the years ahead – especially for young Catholics wanting to make a difference in the Church and in the world. “We all want to be faithful to what we have received and we want to be fruitful in finding new ways to communicate love, truth and beauty.”

Hosted by the Catholic Commission for Employment Relations, the Bishop Manning Lecture celebrates the significant pastoral and social justice achievements of the Most Rev Kevin Manning DD, Bishop Emeritus of Parramatta.

Previous lectures have been given by former Prime Minister, Bob Hawke, Indigenous community leader, Noel Pearson and writer and social commentator, Melinda Tankard Reist.

This year’s lecture will be held on Thursday 21 March from 6:00-8:30pm at the Kirribilli Club, Lavender Bay.

Register here: ccercatholic.org.au/register

With thanks to the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney.