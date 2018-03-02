GALLERY: Launch of Project Compassion at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta overflowed with the faithful celebrating Ash Wednesday and the launch of Caritas Australia’s Project Compassion with a Pontifical Solemn Mass celebrated by Bishop of Parramatta, Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv.

Paul O’Callaghan, CEO of Caritas Australia, spoke after Mass in a panel alongside Bishop Vincent and Fr Charlie Dittmeier, an international guest helping the deaf in Cambodia.

In his homily, Bishop Vincent invited all Catholics to “live the wilderness experience of Jesus” this Lent.

“Above all, we need to put the powerlessness and the divine pathos of the humble Servant Jesus front and centre,” Bishop Vincent said.

“Project Compassion is about us becoming ambassadors for Christ. It is a means through which we express our communion, show solidarity and above all share the Good News of Christ’s love to our brothers and sisters in need,” Bishop Vincent said.

