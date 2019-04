St Padre Pio Parish, Glenmore Park will be holding a special Memorial Mass for the Sri Lankan bomb blast victims on the feast of Divine Mercy this Sunday, 28 April.

The Chaplet of Divine Mercy will be sung at 3pm followed by the Mass.

Members of the Sri Lankan community will be in attendance and the Mass is open to all to attend.

St Padre Pio Parish is located at 34-38 William Howell Drive, Glenmore Park.