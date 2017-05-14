Happy Mother’s Day from Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv and the Diocese of Parramatta.

On this Mother’s Day, National Catholic Register have published a list of things to do during May to honour the Virgin Mary. 5 Ways to Make Mary’s Month (Extra) Special. Do something to honor Mary during her month — it will make this May extra special for both of you.

Have you been too busy to consider how to honor Mary during her month of May? You’re not alone; plenty of us are grappling to come up with ways to show our devotion to the Blessed Mother. And if you’ve not yet considered it, well, it’s time you do.

May is here.

You might be tempted to toss the whole idea out, thinking it’s too late or too much work to come up with something.

I assure you, it’s not too late and not too much work. Here are five quick and easy ways to honor Mary this May.

1. Set up a May Altar.

Reserve a place for Mary in your home or even at your workplace. It could be a stand-alone altar with a picture or statue or the corner of a desk or dresser with a picture of Mary. It’s not how fancy it is that matters, rather it’s the fact that it makes your heavenly Mother especially present to you. Out-of-sight-out-of-mind is often the case with many of our devotions. Keeping Mary present will urge you to honor her more frequently throughout the coming weeks.

2. Take the “Fresh Flower Pledge.”

Pledge to make certain that you keep fresh flowers on your May altar throughout the month. It can be a bouquet from the florist, a bunch from your garden, wildflowers you gathered on a hike, or even a simple, single stem. It’s the gesture itself, not the extravagance of the blooms that counts most. Think about how happy a mom is when her child brings her a flower – even if it’s a crumpled-up dandelion from the lawn. That’s how Mary is with you. She’ll cherish whatever you give her, not for what it is but for the fact that you gave it to her.

