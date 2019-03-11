News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Diocese of Parramatta Notices

Bishop Vincent’s Pastoral Letter

Bishop Vincent’s pastoral letter to the people and clergy of the Diocese of Parramatta can be found at: catholicoutlook.org/bishop-vincents-pastoral-letter

Position Vacant

Transition Housing Worker – CatholicCare Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains

More details at: ccss.org.au

Join St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir

St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir, Parramatta is recruiting singers! This is an exciting opportunity to join a group of highly talented musicians. Choral scholarships are also available to singers who demonstrate advanced vocal skills and musical leadership qualities. For further information visit stpatscathedral.com.au/music or contact the Music Director, Bernard Kirkpatrick on 0430 431 884.

Dr Laurie Woods

The Confraternity of Christian Doctrine in the Diocese of Parramatta has engaged Dr Laurie Woods to present on the Gospel of St Luke. Venue: IFM Marion St Blacktown. Time: 10am – 2pm. Dates: Fridays March 15, 22, 29, April 5, 12. All are welcome. BYO lunch. Please register with Maree on 02 8838 3486.

Volunteers Urgently Needed for Visiting Residents of Aged Care Facility

Are you interested in visiting an elderly person in a nursing home who has no or very few visitors? This service is organised through CatholicCare. You would visit on average once every two weeks with CatholicCare providing training and other support. After talking with you about your interests, we will match you with a resident in a nursing home within approximately 10km of your home. The visit is entirely within the nursing home – you do not take the person on outings or shopping etc. For more information, contact Deb Woolacott on 0418 114 055 or deb.woolacott@ccss.org.au.

Communion to the Sick at Blacktown Hospital

We urgently require people to take Holy Communion to patients in Blacktown Hospital on Sundays. Volunteers are currently rostered on every second month (6 times annually). Distribution of Communion takes about 2 to 3 hours. Security checks required and carpark access available. Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist who can help with this important ministry please contact Deacon George Bryan at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish Blacktown either via the parish office or via at George.Bryan@parracatholic.org

Laudati Si’ Lenten Group

A Laudato Si’ Lenten discussion group will be held at St Madeleine’s Parish, Kenthurst on each Sunday during Lent (March 10, 17, 24, 31 and April 7 and 14). The group will be unpacking Pope Francis’ 2015 environment encyclical Laudato Si’ – Care for our Common Home. A group discussion for youth and all interested in learning more about the call to grow our green hearts. RSVP to Sue Martin on 0432 716 577.

Bishop’s Lenten Appeal

The Ephpheta Centre, supported by the Parramatta Catholic Foundation, gives hope, compassion, connectivity and care to the deaf and hard of hearing. Your kind-hearted support will provide chaplaincy and pastoral care for the vulnerable and isolated, in homes, hospitals, prison and aged-care facilities. Please be a channel of hope and give generously via the Appeal envelopes or online at yourcatholicfoundation.org.au/appeal.

Fertility Awareness Evening: 19 March

Abnormalities in a woman’s menstrual cycle can indicate underlying health issues. Hear about how irregularities to a normal cycle can be addressed and how an awareness of a regular cycle is a sign of good health. You’re warmly welcomed to attend this free event. This topic is of interest to women of all ages. For further information please contact Catherine on 02 8838 3460 or 0400 427 605 catherine.bourne@parracatholic.org and www.parralmf.org.au/nfs

Dr Austen Ivereigh: 20 March

You are warmly invited to a public conversation between papal biographer & UK Catholic journalist Dr Austen Ivereigh and Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv as they discuss Pope Francis and becoming a humble, listening and learning Church. Wednesday 20 March at St Patrick’s Cathedral Hall, Parramatta. RSVP by 13 March to Br Mark O’Connor on mark.oconnor@parracatholic.org.

Safeguarding Superheroes: 28 March

Ensuring a safe environment for young people is an essential requirement of any ministry initiative. Safeguarding is everyone’s responsibility. The Diocese of Parramatta is hosting an evening for ‘on the ground’ volunteers who are predominantly present at activities or ministries that involve young people. Let’s build a network of safeguarding officers for the future! 28 March from 6:30-9pm at the Novotel Hotel, Norwest. More details at: parracatholic.org/cyp-keeping-our-young-people-safe/

Other Notices

Position Vacant

Director of Communications – Diocese of Broken Bay

More details at: bbcatholic.org.au

JRS Foodbank

The Jesuit Refugee Service’s foodbank provides much needed fresh food, non-perishable items, and toiletries to over 350 individuals and families every month. We invite you to join our Lenten Foodbank Appeal: “6 weeks of Lent- Give 6 Things”. JRS have identified six staple items that are most frequently requested, and we are encouraging parishioners to bring one designated item to their parish each week over Lent. Contact 02 9098 9336 or kim.smith@jrs.org.au for more information.

Healing after Abortion

Rachel’s Vineyard Retreat offers a sanctuary in which to renew, rebuild and redeem hearts broken by abortion in a safe, supportive, confidential and non-judgmental environment. Rachel’s Vineyard offers a confidential voicemail number: 0400 092 555 or email info@rachelsvineyard.org.au. The retreats for 2019 will be held at Varroville, NSW on April 5-7 and Oct 25-27. Brochures are in the church or see the website: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au

2019 Bishop Manning Lecture: 21 March

“The Catholic Community in the 21st Century” – Where have we been? Where are we now? Where are we going? Who’s going with us? Listen to priest, academic, author and Vicar General of the Archdiocese of Canberra Goulburn, Father Anthony Percy speak on this topic of critical importance to the future of our Church. 21 March 2019 from 6pm at the Kirribilli Club, Lavender Bay. Cost is free and registrations via ccercatholic.org.au/register

Mt Schoenstatt: 22 – 24 March

Mind, Body & Soul Retreat at Mt Schoenstatt for Mature Catholic Women who feel on the Fringe of the Church. Facilitator: Andrea Dean. Where: Mt Schoenstatt Spirituality Centre, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa. Time: 5 pm 22nd March to 2 pm 24 March. Cost: $230 includes two nights private, ensuite accommodation and all meals. For more information or to book: manager@schoenstatt.org.au or phone Ann-Maree: 02 4773 8338

Mt Schoenstatt: 29 – 30 March

24 hours of Adoration for the Lord, 2019 at Mt Schoenstatt. Where: Shrine, 230 Fairlight Road, Mulgoa. Time: Begins with Holy Mass at 6pm on Friday 29 March, finishing with Holy Mass at 5pm on Saturday 30 March. Each hour will have reflection and music presented by different groups and individuals. Every half hour the Shrine will be silent for prayer and reflection. Come for 1 hour or 24, no obligation for a particular time period. Enquires for groups or individuals: manager@schoenstatt.org.au or phone Ann-Maree: 02 4773 8338.

Lenten Retreat Day: 30 March

Join the Dominican Sisters of Saint Cecilia and the Sisterhood Catholic Women’s Movement for a Lenten Retreat Day. The day will focus on the theme, “Nature, Grace and Glory: Imago Dei Revealed in Us.” Beginning at 10am with talks, discussion opportunities, Eucharistic Adoration, the Sacrament of Reconciliation, morning tea and lunch, and more. An optional Vigil Mass at the location will follow. Register at https://www.trybooking.com/BBEQA or sydney@op-tn.org for more information.

Light to the Nations (LTTN) 2019: 18 – 21 April

LTTN is an Easter Pilgrimage event held biannually for Catholics (singles and families) aged 16+. Camp under the open skies with 1,000 other young people as we celebrate the Easter Triduum. Held in the grounds of Chevalier College, Bowral NSW from 18-21 April 2019. Visit www.lttn.org.au for more information and register today. Contact info@lttn.org.au or ring 0432 228 250.

Disciples School of Mission: 23 – 28 April

Are you aged between 18-40 and searching for an adventure in 2019? If so, then join us for Disciples School of Mission. This five live in school calls young people from across Australia and beyond to be equipped for youth ministry and evangelisation. Short term missions available to PNG, Indonesia, Townsville, Port Pirie, Darwin and back into your own parish. Be renewed in your own faith, equipped for mission/youth ministry and formed in the Catholic faith – you won’t regret it – it’s an adventure! for more info therese.mgl@gmail.com

Worldwide Marriage Encounter Weekend: 26 – 28 April

This is a marriage enrichment experience for married couples – set in peaceful, picturesque surroundings, away from the distractions of everyday life. During the weekend, couples have a unique opportunity to reconnect, rekindle and refresh their relationship. Take time out of your busy schedule, to invest in your most precious asset – your marriage! 26-28 April at Mt Carmel Retreat Centre, Varroville, NSW. Bookings at www.wwme.org.au or Adrian and Janet Sullivan on 0490 774 419 or adrian.janet1@bigpond.com

Women in Leadership: 4 – 7 July

The Benedictine Abbey, Jamberoo invites women of any age and any experience in formal leadership positions, and for those who exercise leadership without a formal title in business, schools, homes, offices, parishes, anywhere to the Women in Leadership workshop. The aim is to support women to explore their unique gifts – as people, as women and as leaders. 4-7 July. 02 4236 0533 or cottageretreats@jamberooabbey.org.au for more information.

For more events please go to: parracatholic.org/events

Please note, some of these notices have been provided to the Diocese of Parramatta, with the request they be made available to parishes and parishioners. The Diocese of Parramatta makes these notices available for information purposes only and does not expressly endorse any of this material, unless otherwise specified. The Diocese of Parramatta cannot be held responsible for any inaccurate or defamatory content.