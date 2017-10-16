News & Events Weekly Update

News and Events across the Diocese of Parramatta and beyond

Reminder to send in your vote for the SSM postal survey

Time is running out! If you believe that the traditional definition of marriage has served society, families and children well, and should continue to be protected under the law, NOW IS THE CHANCE to make your voice heard! Vote No, to keep marriage as a unique relationship between a woman and a man! Key dates: Friday, 27 October 2017 – Please mail your form back to the ABS by this date to make sure it counts. The survey closes on Tuesday, 7 November 2017 (6pm local time). Any surveys received after this will not be counted. Don’t leave things to chance…get involved.

Call for Nominations: Deanery & Diocesan Pastoral Councils

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv is calling for nominations for Deanery Pastoral Councils and the Diocesan Pastoral Council. For more information, including the nomination kit, please visit parracatholic.org/advisorycouncils or contact Richard or Tanya from the Diocesan Ministry Centre on 02 8838 3460. Nominations close on Sunday, 5 November 2017.

Diocesan Liturgy Conference 2017

The Diocesan Liturgy Conference will be held on Saturday 4 November at St Andrew’s Parish, Marayong. The conference, ‘Liturgy: The Living Presence of Christ’ is an excellent opportunity to gather together as a Diocese and explore the Presence of Christ in Liturgy. Day includes Keynote Speaker and various workshops including: Music and copyright, Bringing Christ to the Sick, Scripture and the Season of Advent, Sacraments of Initiation – a Field Perspective., organising a Mass- Ordos, Missals and Lectionaries. For more information go to: parracatholic.org/ofw or Office for Worship ivergano@parra.catholic.org.au

Pre-marriage preparation

The Life Marriage & Family Office in the Diocese of Parramatta has now launched an online booking system, allowing couples to enrol for pre-marriage preparation programs and to pay by credit card. Couples will be guided on the website to the most appropriate form of preparation, i.e., the Pre-Marriage Weekend Course (Friday evening & Sunday) or Prepare/Enrich, an individual couple preparation with face to face feedback sessions. Both preparations are designed to strengthen and enrich the couple’s relationship and work on building a rewarding life together. Bookings may be made and dates chosen by visiting our website www.parracatholic.org/pmp. Enquiries may be made to our office on 8838 3460 or email lmf@parra.catholic.org.au.

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse

Grief to Grace – Healing the Wounds of Abuse is a spiritual retreat for anyone who has suffered degradation or violation through physical, emotional, sexual or spiritual abuse. The retreat will be held April 8th – 13th 2018. To request an application contact Anne by emailing info@grieftograceaus.org.au or phone 0407704539. For more information visit www.grieftograce.org

Positions Vacant in 2018 – Family Educators

Applications are invited for the position of Family Educator based in a number of systemic Catholic primary schools across the Archdiocese of Sydney. To see locations please go to https://sydcatholicschools.nsw.edu.au Click on Employment , Positions Vacant. Applications close October 27, 2017. For further information contact meredith.lemos@syd.catholic.edu.au

Jesuit Mission Golf Day: 26 October

The annual Sydney Golf Day is on 26 October 2017 at Manly Golf Course. Please join us for another fun day of golf and dinner in support of Jesuit Mission. The funds raised from the Golf Day enables Jesuit Mission to support our local Jesuit partners in 10 countries across Africa and Asia to deliver community and human development programs. These programs are designed to empower communities to live full and free lives. For bookings and queries, contact golfday@jesuitmission.org.au or (02) 8918 4109.

Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth – Holy Hour for Vocations: 2 November

The Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth cordially invite YOUTH (ages 18-35) to join us for Holy Hour for Vocations. Thursday, 2nd November 2017, at 7:00 pm. Join us also for pizza at 8:00pm. Holy Spirit Convent, 120 Capuchin Way, Plumpton. RSVP: Sr Paula by 28th June, email: vocationscsfn@gmail.com or mobile 0449 656 406.

Rachel’s Vineyard Healing Retreat: 3-5 November

This weekend retreat in Sydney is designed to bring psychological and spiritual healing to anyone who has been affected by an abortion experience including women, men, couples and grandparents. Rachel’s Vineyard Ministries Australia is supported by the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference. Confidential inquiries: tel or SMS 0400 092 555, info@rachelsvineyard.org.au For more information visit: www.rachelsvineyard.org.au

Mass in the African tradition: 5 November

Join us as we celebrate Mass in the African tradition. Very Rev Peter G Williams will celebrate Mass at 2.00pm at Mary, Queen of the Family Parish, 51-59 Allawah Street Blacktown. Contact Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

Seminar for Couples hoping to conceive: 12 November

Waiting for Gabriel is a seminar allowing couples to hear from trained professionals on the different methods of Natural Fertility Awareness.

These include: The Sympto Thermal Method, The Billings Ovulation Method® and the Creighton Model FertilityCare™ System, used in conjunction with NaPro Technology (Natural Procreative Technology). There will be guest couples’ testimonies and the opportunity for questions. Afternoon tea will be catered. Sunday, 12th November 2017, 1:30pm-4:00pm at the Institute for Mission (IFM), 1-5 Marion St, Blacktown. To reserve your place, please RSVP to nfs@parra.catholic.org.au or 8838 3460. For more information about the event, visit www.parralmf.org.au/nfs

Nigerian Mass in Igbo: 12 November

Rev Fr Chukwunonyerem Akamadu, Chaplain to the Nigerian Catholic community, will celebrate Mass at 11.30am at Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish, 198 Old Prospect Road, Greystanes. Contact Fr Akamadu tel 0451 174 438, Stella Nwosu 0405 478 472.

St Philomena Association Holy Mass: 18 November

St John Vianney was very devoted to St Philomena. Pope Gregory XVI called her “the great wonder worker”. Mass at noon with Confession from 11.30am. St John Vianney’s Church, 17 Cameron St, Doonside. A short walk north from Doonside station, the one past Blacktown. Please bring a snack to share. Elizabeth tel or text 0423 15 44 63,epeoples9@gmail.com Facebook: Libby Peoples (events)

Holy Hour for Vocations: 24 November

Everyone is welcome to join the Holy Hour for Vocations from 6:30pm-7.30pm for an hour of adoration, prayer, music and quiet time at Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, St Marys. For information about priesthood in the Diocese of Parramatta and Holy Spirit Seminary, please contact Fr John Paul Escarlan, Director of Priestly Vocations, vocations@parra.catholic.org.au

