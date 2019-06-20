OLMC students help distribute Mercy Works magazine

Bilum Packing 29th May with OLMC Parramatta

There’s twenty-four hours in a day and on average we spend at least eight of those at work. You can do a lot in eight hours but we bet you didn’t know that eight Mercy Girls, their teacher, Ms Gabby Scanlon and Mercy Works staff could stuff, label, seal and sort over 1,700 envelopes in just under three hours! Well, that’s exactly what happened on the 29th of May 2019.

Eight Mercy Girls from Our Lady of Mercy College Parramatta graciously gave up their afternoon to help us stuff envelopes with our latest edition of The Bilum.

Assembling in our Board Room shortly after lunch time, the girls were sorted in groups forming a type of production line to stuff The Bilums as efficiently as possible. It was a process of stuffing the envelope, sticking on the label, sealing the envelope and then sorting them for postage.

The careful process was tackled head on by this group and nothing was too hard for them to complete. It was incredible to see the teamwork and organisational skills that came out during these couple of hours.

Reaching half way signalled a time for a break which gave the girls and the rest of us in the room to take a breath and refuel on snacks and water before tackling the next hour.

As we were coming to the end of the envelopes to stuff, the count reached over 1,700 envelopes which was an incredible achievement in just under three hours.

Without the support and willingness to help from Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta, we would not have been able to complete this task.

We would like to thank Ms Gabby Scanlon, Director of Mission (Acting) and the girls from Our Lady of Mercy College, Parramatta for their help and support of Mercy Works!

The latest edition of The Bilum published by Mercy Works is out now!

You can find it on the website and Facebook. If you’d like to be added to the mailing list for The Bilum either electronically or via post, please email mercyworks@mercy.org.au or call 02 9564 1911.

With collaboration from Mercy Works.