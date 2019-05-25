Pope invites new Ambassadors to protect most vulnerable

Speaking to several Ambassadors newly-accredited to the Holy See, Pope Francis urges their respective States to be attentive to the poorest among us and respectful of legitimate diversity.

Pope Francis accepted the Credential Letters presented by 9 new Ambassadors to the Holy See on Thursday.

The nations they represent include Thailand, New Zealand, Guinea, Ethiopia, Norway, Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau, Luxembourg, and Mozambique.

Responsibility toward the vulnerable

In an address to mark the occasion, Pope Francis recognised the variety of positive contributions these States make to world’s common good.

He also said all have “a high responsibility to protect the most vulnerable of our brothers and sisters.”

“The pressing need to be attentive to the poorest of our fellow citizens is a solemn duty, which is eloquently expressed when, respectful of legitimate diversity, we are united in promoting their integral human development.”

Unity in fraternity

Pope Francis said such unity is best expressed with the word “fraternity,” and reflected on the concept’s various aspects as they relate to diplomacy.

In the face of complex global challenges, he said, fraternity is found in the desire for friendship between individuals, nations, and communities.

“Striving together to ensure just and peaceful coexistence is not merely a socio-political strategy but is an example of that solidarity which runs deeper than a mutual desire to achieve a shared goal,” he said.

Threats to unity

The Holy Father said violence and armed conflict present the greatest threats to global harmony.

“Yet,” he said, “the painful lesson of division and hatred also teaches us that peace is always possible. Conflict resolution and reconciliation are positive signs of the unity that is stronger than division and of the fraternity that is more powerful than hatred.”

In conclusion, Pope Francis said fraternal dialogue is indispensable in achieving peace and overcoming armed conflict.

As the Pope extended his best wishes to the new Ambassadors, he also assured them of his prayers, as well as the cooperation and support of all the offices of the Holy See.

With thanks to Vatican News and Devin Watkins, where this article originally appeared.