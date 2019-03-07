Pope’s March prayer intention: Recognition of the Right of Christian Communities

Pope Francis on Tuesday released a video message accompanying his prayer intention for March, which this month is ” Recognition of the Right of Christian Communities.”

In his prayer intention for the month of March 2019, Pope Francis calls us to pray that Christian communities, especially those who are persecuted, feel that they are close to Christ and have their rights respected.

It has become the custom of Pope Francis to release a video message detailing his prayer intention for each month.

The full text of his intention is below:

It might be hard for us to believe, but there are more martyrs today than in the first centuries.

They are persecuted because they speak the truth and proclaim Jesus Christ to this society.

This happens particularly where religious freedom is not yet guaranteed.

However, it also happens in countries where, in theory and on paper, they protect freedom and human rights.

Let us pray that Christian communities, especially those who are persecuted, feel that they are close to Christ and have their rights respected.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network of the Apostleship of Prayer developed “The Pope Video” initiative to assist in the worldwide dissemination of monthly intentions of the Holy Father in relation to the challenges facing humanity.

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.