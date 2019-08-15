Respect, recognition and dialogue: the Church in the Amazon

The Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region in October 2019 will place the experience of the indigenous peoples of the Amazon at its centre. Michael Czerny SJ, Special Secretary to the Synod, explains why there is an urgent need for the Church to be present in the region with compassion and justice.

The Church is committed to modelling its presence in the Amazon on the example of the Good Samaritan: it seeks to act on the gospel commitment to compassion and justice. It must observe, understand, then reach out and act.

This is the reason that Pope Francis convoked a Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region. With the help of the Synod, it will be possible to introduce pastoral and environmental initiatives in the Amazon and thereby affirm the modes of being Church that such actions entail.

This readiness for commitment is usefully synthesised in the final chapter of the working document for the Synod, the Instrumentum Laboris (IL),[1] which sums up the challenges and hopes of a prophetic Church in the Amazon basin.

The horizon against which this vision takes shape, without which there can be no justice and no life, is the fact that ‘everything is connected’, as Pope Francis explained in Laudato si’ (§138). The social and the natural cannot – and the environmental and the pastoral must not – be separated. Dangerous compartmentalisations – intellectual and spiritual, economic and political – have put human life in jeopardy on Earth, the common home of humanity.

To continue read the full article, click here.

With thanks to Thinking Faith.