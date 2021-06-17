Saturday Sessions – Where Do the Children Go?

Saturday Session is an initiative of the Diocese of Parramatta held every Saturday and Monday via Zoom. All members of our Diocese and friends are welcome to attend.

The Saturday Session below was held by the Diocese on 15 and 17 May 2021. If you missed it, we invite you to listen to the recording and consider the discussion questions in your own time. You may even wish to organise your friends or parish group to watch and discuss the topic at a time convenient to you.

In this session, the Saturday Sessions community watched a discussion by Colin MacLeod on ‘Where do the children go? Connecting Parishes and Schools’.

“I have often been challenged by the fact that many young people come through our Catholic schools and do have a really rich and deep spirituality – they are searching for something. Often, the school becomes their place of focus for faith,” Colin explains.

“What happens when they leave the school? The parish needs to be a centre for the young people to feel that they are connected and that they belong and they can return to.”

Colin, who presented at the Parishes and Schools: One Community in Christ webinar, is the Director of the National Centre for Religious Studies, which is part of Te Kupenga – Catholic Leadership Institute in New Zealand.

The video, part of the Saturday Sessions series, alongside videos and other prayer resources are available on The Well, the popular video streaming site of the Diocese of Parramatta.

The Well can be found at www.thewell.org.au