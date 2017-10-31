All Souls’ Day Mass

All Souls’ Day Masses will be celebrated across the Diocese of Parramatta on Thursday 2 November.

At St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, a Solemn Requiem Mass will be celebrated by Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv at 7.00pm.

Music will be led by St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir and will include hymns, motets and chants in honour of all the deceased.

A special tribute to all those who have been buried from the Cathedral in 2017 will also be included.

St Patrick’s Cathedral and the Diocese of Parramatta extend this invitation to all members of the Diocese of Parramatta.

Mass times for 2 Nov at St Patrick’s Cathedral: 6.45am, 12.30pm and 7.00pm

Mass will also be held at St Patrick’s Cemetery at 6.00pm.