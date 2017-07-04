St Patrick’s Cathedral lights up the winter cold

By Adrian Middeldorp, 4 July 2017
St Patrick's Cathedral Light's Up
St Patrick's Cathedral has lit up in an array of colours for Light Up St Pat's.

Braving the cold, thousands of enthusiastic visitors were treated to a spectacle of dazzling images and soothing music at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta over the weekend.

The inaugural Light Up St Pat’s kicked off on Friday night, with images projected onto St Patrick’s Cathedral that delighted crowds.

The main feature of the 10 day event is the powerful images accompanied by poetry and music displayed on the façade of the Cathedral. The light display runs for 10 minutes and features a combination of images from nature, photos and historic and contemporary portrayals of religious figures including a painting of Diocesan patron, St Mary of the Cross MacKillop by renowned artist Paul Newton.

The official launch on Friday was attended by Bishop of Parramatta, Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral Parramatta, Very Rev Fr Robert Bossini, City of Parramatta Council’s Interim General Manager, Mr Greg Dyer and PAYCE Construction General Manager (principal event sponsor), Mr Dominic Sullivan. Also in attendance were local community leaders, special guests and a small army of volunteers from the Cathedral Parish. The event was followed by a concert by the St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir before the light show kicked off.

The historic Murphy House was adorned with fairy lights and the simple message “Keep Hope”.

The display is held in conjunction with City of Parramatta’s Winterlight Festival, being held in the adjacent Prince Alfred Square.

Other events in the Cathedral precinct include an exhibit of a replica of the Shroud of Turin, display of holy relics as well as BBQs and drinks.

Light Up St Pat’s projections will run nightly throughout the Winterlight Festival until 9 July 2017. Projections are shown from 6 – 10pm on weeknights and 7 – 11pm on weekends.

For more information:

https://stpatscathedral.com.au/lightupstpats/

https://catholicoutlook.org/light-st-pats-joins-winterlight-festival/


View Images on Flickr

Tags

posted by Jordan Grantham - Jul 4, 2017
Search our site

RELATED STORIES

  • Catholic Life

    Witnesses to the Resurrection: St Thomas

    Name: St Thomas Feast Day: July 3 Patronage: Architects, Builders, Cooks, women seeking a husband. Death: 72AD Mylapore, Chennai, India Shrines: Mylapore, Chennai, India; Monastery of St John the...
  • Around Australia

    Indigenous families a great blessing

    Despite the devastating effects of colonisation, the dispossession of families in rural areas and the accompanying social dislocation, the strength and unity of Aboriginal families has survived, Bishop Eugene...
  • Bishop Vincent

    Mary: The Model Disciple

    Delivered by Seminarian Jack Green to IGNITE Youth at Saint John XXIII Catholic Parish, Stanhope Gardens on 28 May, 2017.   Introduction I think it is quite fitting that...
  • ACYF

    News & Events Weekly Update

    Light Up St Pat’s June 30 – July 9 – This week only!  Light Up St Pat’s Presented by Payce. St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta will shine a brilliant array of colour...
Follow

Follow this blog

Get a daily email of all new posts.

Email address

First Name (*)

Last Name (*)