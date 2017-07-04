St Patrick’s Cathedral lights up the winter cold

Braving the cold, thousands of enthusiastic visitors were treated to a spectacle of dazzling images and soothing music at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta over the weekend.

The inaugural Light Up St Pat’s kicked off on Friday night, with images projected onto St Patrick’s Cathedral that delighted crowds.

The main feature of the 10 day event is the powerful images accompanied by poetry and music displayed on the façade of the Cathedral. The light display runs for 10 minutes and features a combination of images from nature, photos and historic and contemporary portrayals of religious figures including a painting of Diocesan patron, St Mary of the Cross MacKillop by renowned artist Paul Newton.

The official launch on Friday was attended by Bishop of Parramatta, Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv, Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral Parramatta, Very Rev Fr Robert Bossini, City of Parramatta Council’s Interim General Manager, Mr Greg Dyer and PAYCE Construction General Manager (principal event sponsor), Mr Dominic Sullivan. Also in attendance were local community leaders, special guests and a small army of volunteers from the Cathedral Parish. The event was followed by a concert by the St Patrick’s Cathedral Choir before the light show kicked off.

The historic Murphy House was adorned with fairy lights and the simple message “Keep Hope”.

The display is held in conjunction with City of Parramatta’s Winterlight Festival, being held in the adjacent Prince Alfred Square.

Other events in the Cathedral precinct include an exhibit of a replica of the Shroud of Turin, display of holy relics as well as BBQs and drinks.

Light Up St Pat’s projections will run nightly throughout the Winterlight Festival until 9 July 2017. Projections are shown from 6 – 10pm on weeknights and 7 – 11pm on weekends.

For more information:

https://stpatscathedral.com.au/lightupstpats/

https://catholicoutlook.org/light-st-pats-joins-winterlight-festival/



View Images on Flickr