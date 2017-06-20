Light Up St Pat’s joins the Winterlight Festival

Light Up St Pat’s will shine a brilliant array of colour and creativity upon St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta during the City of Parramatta’s Winterlight Festival. This initiative of the Cathedral Parish of St Patrick will further connect the Cathedral with the growing and diverse Parramatta community.

Dazzling images will be projected onto the Cathedral, similar to Vivid Sydney and the Lights of Christmas at St Mary’s Cathedral.

Light Up St Pat’s projections will run throughout the Winterlight Festival from 30 June until 9 July 2017, held at the adjacent Prince Alfred Park. Projections are shown from 6 – 10pm on weeknights and 7 – 11pm on weekends.

Light Up St Pat’s will provide entertainment and hospitality for the whole family, including an organ recital and concert, the Shroud of Turin replica exhibit, BBQ and drinks, coffee cart, food van and live entertainers.

Parramatta is going to be Australia’s next great city and because of its diversity leaders must work together to promote the universal virtues of community, love and respect to highlight that no matter what our differences may be, we are brothers and sisters with unique and inherent dignity.

This event is the first of its kind for St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, which is collaborating with the City of Parramatta on the complementary events.

The City of Parramatta’s Winterlight Festival in 2016 had over 110 000 attendees over a two-week period and Light Up St Pat’s collaboration is destined to attract even more attendees, making this one of the largest events held in Parramatta.

About St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish, Parramatta

St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish is the heart of the Diocese of Parramatta. The Cathedral is known as the “cradle of Catholicism” in Australia because of its age and history. The Parramatta Diocese is the third largest Diocese in Australia and as Parramatta grows the Diocese will continue to expand over the years to come. Fr Robert Bossini, Dean of St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta, has been driving this initiative and is committed to fostering a strong relationship with all members of the Parramatta community.