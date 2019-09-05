The Pope arrives in Mozambique beginning his Apostolic Visit

The Papal flight landed just after 6:00 local time in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital. President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, along with the First Lady were on hand to welcome him, along with a delegation of Bishops.

Pope Francis has arrived in Mozambique where he begins his 31st Apostolic Journey. After 10 hours in the air, the papal flight landed just past 6:00pm local time in Maputo, the largest city in Mozambique.

Welcome Ceremony

Pope Francis was officially welcomed by President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, along with the First Lady. A delegation of Bishops were also on hand to welcome him. Two children in traditional dress also greeted the Pope from the side. Songs and dances followed, demonstrating the joy meant to embrace not only the Holy Father, but also the theme of this visit, “hope, peace and reconciliation.”

Another welcome

After the official welcome ceremony at the airport, the Pope was transported to the Apostolic Nunciature where he will stay. As he made his way in the pope mobile, he was greeted with the festive welcome of countless other Mozambicans who received Pope Francis’ beautiful smile in exchange.

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.