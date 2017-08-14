URGENT: Please sign the petition!

Parishes across Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains will this week be receiving information packs around a proposed bill – Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2017 – that is expected to be introduced into the New South Wales Parliament sometime during the second half of 2017.

These packs include posters, information material and a petition to strongly oppose the bill.

The Petition

The petition has been prepared to collect as many signatures as possible calling on the Legislative Council to unanimously oppose the bill.

The petition can be downloaded here: Petition NSW Voluntary Assisted Dying Bill 2017

Regarding the petition the following should be noted:

Signatures may be collected on either of the pages attached. As a matter of convenience, most signatures will be collected on the second page because of the number of spaces provided. The petition pages must not be photocopied back to back. Signatures must be collected on single sided pages. Only original petitions, not copies, can be tabled in the Legislative Council. Completed petitions should be forwarded to: Chris Gordon, Life Marriage and Family Centre, Level 5, 133 Liverpool Street, Sydney 2000

N.B. Do not send the petitions by facsimile or by email. Only originals can be tabled in the House.

Completed petitions should be returned by no later than Thursday 7 September 2017.

For more information, please contact our Life, Marriage and Family Office.