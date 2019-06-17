Vatican takes part in dialogue to resolve crisis in Venezuela

As efforts to find a diplomatic solution to Venezuela’s crisis through dialogue continue, the Vatican has confirmed that the Holy See took part in the meetings in Sweden last week. Though the actual dates or the list of the participants continue to be unknown, the hosting government has confirmed that several “key international actors” attended.

The Vatican’s interim spokesman, Italian layman Alessandro Gisotti, confirmed the Holy See’s presence to several media outlets, saying that the Church had received the invitation by the Swedish government to take part in “a meeting that was held these days in Stockholm on the humanitarian emergency in Venezuela.”

Neither the Vatican nor the Swedish government have given further information on which countries participated in the dialogue efforts or the rank of the representatives. However, a spokesperson for the United Nations, Stephane Dujarric, did say that the international body wasn’t involved. According to an anonymous sources quoted by The Associated Press, the United States government wasn’t either.

With thanks to Crux and Ines San Martin, where this article originally appeared.