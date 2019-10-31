Vietnamese bishops console relatives of UK truck victims

Bishops of a Vietnamese diocese that is home to many migrants found dead in England have called on people to express their solidarity with the victims and their relatives.

The illegal migrants — 31 men and eight women — were found dead in the back of a container truck in Essex on Oct. 23.

“In these days we are weighed down with grief over 39 young people — reportedly most of them are from the two dioceses of Vinh and Ha Tinh — who died painfully when they managed to enter England,” Bishop Alfonse Nguyen Huu Long of Vinh and his Auxiliary Bishop Peter Nguyen Van Vien said in an open letter on Oct. 29.

The bishops said many concerned families are awaiting news of their loved ones’ fate as all victims have not been identified and families have lost contact with their sons and daughters since the tragedy happened.

State-run Thanhnien newspaper reported on Oct. 30 that 28 families from the provinces of Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh and Thua Thien Hue believe that their missing relatives were among the truck victims.

“We would like to offer our deep sympathy and fervent prayer to grieving families. May God bless, comfort and support you in this heart-stopping moment,” Bishops Long and Vien said in their letter.

To continue reading this article, click here.

With thanks to UCANews and Tuy Hoa, where this article originally appeared.