Vietnamese Cardinal Van Thuan on the road to sainthood

(Vatican Radio) Pope Francis on Thursday approved decrees regarding miracles or heroic virtues attributed to 12 men and women who are currently on the road to sainthood, including former Vietnamese Cardinal François Xavier Nguyen Van Thuan.

The cardinal, who died in Rome in 2002, served as head of the Vatican’s Justice and Peace Council, after he was barred by the government from returning to his native country.

Following the fall of Saigon in 1975, Van Thuan was seized by the communist government and spent 13 years in prison or under house arrest, including eight years in solidary confinement.

The reflections, prayers and messages that he managed to smuggle out of prison to support the Catholic community in Vietnam during that era have been published in a book entitled ‘The Road of Hope’.

