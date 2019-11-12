We’re hiring! Clergy Healthcare and Administration Support Officer

Clergy Healthcare and Administration Support Officer (Part time – 2 days per week) – Diocese of Parramatta

About us

The Diocese of Parramatta is home to more than 330,000 Catholics and is one of the fastest growing Diocese in Australia. The Diocese is made up of 47 parishes, 83 Catholic schools, and more than 45,000 students and includes a number of agencies which assist the Bishop in the pastoral care of the community.

About the Role

The Clergy Healthcare and Administration Support Officer supports the Diocese of Parramatta in promoting the health and wellbeing of the priests and deacons of the Diocese, and provides administrative support to all associated entities. The Clergy Healthcare and Administrative Support Officer is also accountable for ensuring that work is undertaken within professional standards and competencies in accordance with the teachings of the Catholic Church in the Diocese of Parramatta.

Your main responsibilities will include:

Working with the Clergy to promote health and wellbeing;

Provide administrative support to the team and all associated entities including but not limited to management of team email, calendar and cloud drive, maintaining secure and accurate client files, basic bookkeeping, paying invoices and organising remuneration for clergy expenses, booking of appointments and meetings, and taking minutes etc;

Building relationships with Clergy and other clientele, within the Diocese and with service providers;

Liaising with appropriate persons within the Diocese, and with relevant providers of healthcare and community services;

Acting in an advocacy role to ensure the Clergy receive services they are entitled to in a timely manner;

Assisting in planning of acceptable accommodation for those who are older, have a disability or have special needs;

Reviewing present accommodation with a view to promoting safety and accessibility;

Assisting Clergy with set up and use of MyGov and MyAgedCare.

About You

To be successful in this role you will bring the following qualities and experience:

A commitment to the teachings of the Catholic Church and the ethos of the Diocese;

Minimum 5 years as a registered healthcare professional;

Health experience in a variety of settings, ideally including community based services and case management;

High level knowledge and understanding of the public and private healthcare systems, and contemporary health practices;

High level knowledge and understanding of work health and safety compliance requirements;

High level knowledge and understanding of the aged care systems including a thorough operational knowledge of the Australian government aged care funding model and available aged care packages, including how to access Commonwealth Home Support Services (CHSP), Home Care Packages (HCP) levels, Residential Respite, Short-Term Restorative Care, Transition Care and Residential Aged Care;

Substantial time management and organisational skills with the ability to work to tight deadlines and deliver under pressure;

Good working knowledge of Microsoft office suite, particularly Outlook and OneDrive;

Experience with general bookkeeping/accounts assistant tasks such as paying invoices, organising approved remuneration of client and staff expenses, and related data entry and record keeping;

Some experience using MYOB an advantage;

Proven experience in a complex organisation and the ability to interact effectively with multiple and diverse stakeholders;

Proven ability to work autonomously, to think creatively and laterally, to problem solve and to implement strategic plans & responses that take into account unique personal needs, risk assessments, budgetary requirements and organisational needs;

Ability to demonstrate leadership with proven ability to contribute to a team in a positive, valuable and professional manner;

Demonstrated focus on outcomes and emphasis on exceeding customer/client expectations;

Current Driver’s License;

Successful employment screening including a working with children check.

Join our team

Applications must include:

A cover letter explaining why you are interested in the role and briefly describe your skills, experience and capabilities to undertake this role (maximum 2 pages); A current resume.

Please send applications to parracatholicjobs@parracatholic.org. Applications close Friday 29 November 2019.

Only Candidates with the right to work in Australia and who are prepared to undergo appropriate background checks should apply for this position.