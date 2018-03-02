Western Sydney’s most beautiful rosaries

Hundreds of lucky women in the Diocese of Parramatta are wearing gorgeous designer rosary bracelets from Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Kellyville.

The popular gift has been compared to a Pandora bracelet, an exclusive jewellery line because the beads are crafted from silver and sometimes Murano glass.

Soo Young makes Our Lady’s Crown Rosary Bracelets and has done so since June 2017.

These unique bracelets are custom designed for each person. Since everyone is different, the sizing is measured individually and Soo sources the beads and plans each bracelet according to the request of the customer.

Other times, the bracelets are designed using her favourite beads and colours. Colour choices are endless. Different sizes are available. Each rosary bracelet is unique.

Soo is a recent convert to the Catholic faith and was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary, Kellyville’s RCIA program in 2016.

Each rosary bracelet comes with a beautiful card from “Crown of Thorns” in the UK entitled “How to pray the Rosary”, which includes all the Mysteries with relevant pictures pertaining to each decade. The Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary are Soo’s favourite.

Our Lady inspired her to encourage and remind women to pray the rosary with this apostolate.

“They can be purchased to match any outfit,” Angela Barlow, Parish Secretary, said. “Everyone who has bought a rosary bracelet has been very pleased with the available choices. Repeat customers are the norm.

“The intention is that one would not be required to look at the beads whilst praying but simply to feel them with the opposite hand as one prays,” she said.

This means people can pray the rosary using beads anywhere and at any time.

Each bracelet has enough beads for the start of the rosary prayer and one decade, which can be repeated five times for a full rosary.

At only $30, the high quality and water resistant bracelets are a steal. All proceeds help fundraise for the needs of the parish.

The initiative is a wonderful expression of the parish’s charism of Our Lady of the Rosary.

“The whole project felt like a family project,” Soo said.

It also demonstrates engagement with culture, through fashion design, consciously bringing the light of Christ and faithfulness of His Mother into contemporary society.

Soo’s new apostolate is an example of the enthusiasm and grace new converts encourage in the Church.

“The whole project felt like a family project,” Soo said.

The Franciscan Friars and the parish supported the project from the start.

“I had Fr Alejandro’s blessings. Fr Gabriel had input on the name Our Lady’s Crown and suggested a picture of a crown which I got from the internet and added ‘M’ in the middle,” Soo said.

Br Louis helped Soo check ‘Why Do Catholics Pray the Rosary’, which she got from the LifeTeen blog.

“The youth group helped to make some of the boxes,” she said.

“Angela and Catherine from the parish office were most supportive.”

The project is a great example of the synergy and cohesiveness of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish, Kellyville.

To order the Rosary bracelets, call the parish office of Our Lady of the Rosary, Kellyville on 9629 2595.