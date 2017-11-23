Xt3 Advent Calendar 2017

“Divinity is always where one least expects to find it” Venerable Fulton Sheen

Venerable Fulton Sheen, one of the Church’s greatest communicators urged us to look for God in unlikely places, “Divinity is always where one least expects to find it”. This is the theme for the Xt3.com Advent Calendar 2017. www.xt3.com/advent

The Xt3 Advent Calendar is a website and a downloadable App that contains a variety of videos, meditations and podcasts for the Christmas season, providing people with the means to encounter the true spirit of Christmas in their everyday lives.

This year, the Advent calendar looks at the Nativity scene through the eyes of a child. Xt3.com has featured the winning artworks of the ‘2016 Christmas Story Art Exhibition’ adorning the Xt3 Advent Calendar with beautiful images of the Nativity scene. These have been painted by children in Years 5 and 6 from Sydney schools and surrounding areas.

The App also features interviews with the Sisters of Life from New York, vox pops from youth in the Archdiocese of Sydney, a Youth Sermon on the Our Father, a retelling of the story of Saint Juan Diego by Bishop Richard Umbers (Auxiliary Bishop of Sydney), as well as an interview with Bishop Terry Brady (Auxiliary Bishop of Sydney), discussing how we can find Jesus in the poor.

With new content every day, including messages from Pope Francis and Sydney’s Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP, the 2017 Xt3 Advent Calendar helps you to prepare your heart for Christ amidst the busyness of Christmas.

The App is free and available on your iPhone, iPad and Android devices. Search for “Xt3 Advent” in the Google Play store or the App store. Or visit www.xt3.com/advent.

We invite you to journey with Xt3.com this Advent. The first feature will be available on the First Sunday of Advent, 3 December 2017.

For more information, contact xt3@sydneycatholic.org or call (02) 9390 5307.

With thanks to Xt3.