Asante Viswasam on ACYF: ‘a vibrant atmosphere for personal growth’

This article is part of a series of profiles on members of the Diocese of Parramatta who have been nominated to help prepare for the Australian Catholic Youth Festival (ACYF). To read other profiles and learn more about the ACYF, click here.

Asante Viswasam is the Training & Compliance Officer from the Office for Safeguarding and Professional Standards in the Diocese of Parramatta. Asante represents the Diocese on the Australian Catholic Youth Festival Human Resources Sub-Committee.

What are you most looking forward to at the Australian Catholic Youth Festival?

I look forward to seeing the festival activities come together into a vibrant atmosphere that fosters the spiritual growth and faith community among the youth of Australia.

Have large Catholic gatherings supported your faith? How so?

Having previously being part of Flock99 (a young adult group) at Penrith Parish, I found the activities we participated in helped to support and grow my faith. The friendships that were created and the knowledge I gained at these gatherings have remained with me through to this day.

What are your specific activities to support the ACYF?

I will be providing support in the areas of policy creation and implementation, risk assessment and management, and ensuring compliance with internal and legal requirements.

What are the challenges of your specific mission?

Ensuring that we create a safe environment for the large number of participants who will be attending the festival so that they are able to get the most out of all the activities and opportunities available at the festival.

The ACYF registration process can be completed on mobile or tablet devices. Alternatively, groups and individuals can register online at, www.acyf.org.au. For further information, contact James Camden, Director – Catholic Youth Parramatta – on jcamden@parra.catholic.org.au or (02) 8838 3428.

This article is part of a series of profiles on members of the Diocese of Parramatta who have been nominated to help prepare for the ACYF. To read other profiles and learn more about the ACYF, click here.