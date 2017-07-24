Black Catholics called to ‘change narrative’ in US

24 July 2017
Parishioners at Holy Angels Catholic Church, South Chicago. Image: Wikimedia Commons

ORLANDO, FLA.

Black Catholics must work harder to bridge the racial divide in communities, the nation and within the church, while the Catholic Church needs to be a stronger force in confronting the systemic racism at the root of mass incarceration and economic inequality.
That was the key message at the 12th National Black Catholic Congress that attracted more than 2,200 participants July 6-9. They gathered from dioceses across the nation to learn from each other and draw inspiration from speakers such as Cardinal Peter Turkson, the head of the Vatican’s Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, attorney Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery, Alabama, and Bishop Edward Braxton of Belleville, Illinois, author of the pastoral letter and study guide “The Racial Divide in the United States: A Reflection for the World Day of Peace 2015.”

Read full story at the National Catholic Reporter (US).

