Growing in Holiness Series: Inma’s morning prayers

The Growing in Holiness article series shares the stories of Catholics in the Diocese of Parramatta who are striving to grow in holiness through the means provided by the heritage of the Catholic Church.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states in paragraph 2013: “All Christians in any state or walk of life are called to the fullness of Christian life and to the perfection of charity.” (LG 40 § 2) All are called to holiness: “Be perfect, as your heavenly Father is perfect.” (Mt 5:48)

Inmaculada Concepcion Cumbrera Conde (Inma) is a young Spanish Catholic law student at the University of Sydney, working casually for a Barrister. Prayers each morning have transformed her life.

“It has changed my life in many ways,” Inma said.

Inma thinks that beliefs must be reflected in action and prayer as the first thing each morning does exactly that.

“Since it is the first moment of the day, it reminds me that I have a mission as a Catholic to love my neighbour as myself. It helps me put God in the centre of my life and prioritises what is most important in life,” she said.

Santa Teresa used to say “pray”, “wait” and “believe”, Inma said. She explained that means Faith is a gift one receives after praying for it.

She finds morning prayers make her more positive, grateful and humble.

“To ask God for help during my journey makes me more humble and reminds me that I need Him.”

“I cannot control a lot of occurrences during the day and I ask for help to follow Him and His will, not mine,” she said.

The family taught Inma to pray each morning as a young girl. This practice has a long history and is in early books of the Bible (Dt 6:5-7). A few years ago a new friend, Pilar, encouraged Inma to rededicate herself to this.

“Pilar has helped me with my faith. She told me how important it for Catholics to put God in the centre of one’s life, to remind us that in all the confusion of today’s world He is our light to follow.”

As a practicing Catholic, Inma goes to Mass each Sunday, sometimes on weekdays and finds time for prayer each day.

She also likes to be involved with young Catholics movements as she finds this helpful in growing her faith.

Her highest aspiration is to love God and “to get to Heaven!” she said.

“I want to love more each day my family, friends and everyone around me and to put my talents into the service of others to build a better society.”