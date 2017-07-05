Lisa Bright on ACYF: “Being with people who are joyous about their faith”

This article is part of a series of profiles on members of the Diocese of Parramatta who have been nominated to help prepare for the Australian Catholic Youth Festival (ACYF). To read other profiles and learn more about the ACYF, click here.

Lisa Bright is ministry coordinator at Mary Queen of the Family Parish, Blacktown and a committee member of the Human Resources Sub-Committee for the Australian Catholic Youth Festival.

What are you most looking forward to at the Australian Catholic Youth Festival?

Being with people who are joyous about their faith and want to share and celebrate that.

Have large Catholic gatherings supported your faith? How so?

I have been blessed to attend World Youth Days, previous Youth Festivals and Conventions, PROCLAIM and more recently the Los Angeles Religious Education Congress. These large gatherings give my faith an enormous boost, as I love being with so many other people who are experiencing the joy of the Gospel.

I love learning and seeing the many, many, MANY ways we can grow our faith, deepen our relationship with God and then share that faith with each other. These events have been truly dynamic opportunities along my faith journey.

What are your specific activities to support the ACYF?

Being on the Human Resources Sub-Committee means being part of the team that prepare the Festival policies including WHS (Workplace Health and Safety) and policy for Volunteers. At the Festival we will be ensuring that all these policies are adhered to, to ensure the safety of all attendees and a smooth running of the festival.

What are the challenges of your specific mission?

It is a challenge to balance policy and procedure with the freedom that an amazing event like ACYF can have – but the team is very professional and everything we do, we do to ensure the safety of all people as well as giving attendees the best opportunity to enjoy all that the Australian Catholic Youth Festival has to offer.

What is your favourite Catholic…

Movie? Monsieur Vincent (1947) – the story of St Vincent de Paul

Song? Foot of the Cross – Fr Rob Galea

Celebrity? Fr James Martin SJ

Hymn? Now We Remain – David Haas & Celebrate – Monica Brown

Artwork? Rublev’s Icon of the Trinity

Place of pilgrimage? Malta – so many places of faith to visit

Saint? St Louise de Marillac

Church? My parish, Our Lady Queen of Peace, Greystanes and Mary, Queen of the Family Blacktown.

