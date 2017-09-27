Have we lost the capacity to have a discussion?

27 September 2017

Bishop Robert Barron from Word on Fire Catholic Ministries ponders whether we, as a society, are losing the ability to discuss ideas and form constructive arguments.

With the recent attack on Catholic students at The University of Sydney and other attacks, like the attempted silencing of Archbishop Julian Porteous, and the young woman who lost her job for voicing her support of traditional marriage, this video raises some interesting points around free speech and whether rational argument is in decline.

 

