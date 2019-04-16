Statement from the Diocese of Parramatta regarding the Notre-Dame Cathedral Paris fire.

The Diocese of Parramatta is deeply saddened by the loss of the great Notre-Dame Cathedral, Paris.

As a community that has also suffered the destruction of a Cathedral, the Diocese of Parramatta and St Patrick’s Cathedral stand in solidarity with the Archdiocese of Paris and the Notre-Dame Paris community.

St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta will toll its bells at midday today for one minute in prayer and remembrance of Notre-Dame Paris.

The Diocese of Parramatta and St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish are in grief for the parishioners who pray at Notre-Dame Paris, the tourists who visit and for France.

Notre-Dame Paris is more than its sandstone, gargoyles and stained-glass windows. It is the spiritual home of French Catholicism and indeed, a poignant symbol of French culture.

Notre-Dame will rise from its ashes.

The Diocese of Parramatta and St Patrick’s Cathedral Parish offer our thoughts, prayers and sentiments with the Notre-Dame community at this difficult time.