Paul O’Callaghan steps down as Caritas Australia CEO

Paul O’Callaghan, the chief executive officer of Caritas Australia, the Church’s international aid and development agency, tendered his resignation yesterday.

Mr O’Callaghan’s decision to step down comes shortly after the successful conclusion of Project Compassion, Caritas Australia’s major annual fundraising and community education project. Bishop Christopher Saunders, chair of the National Council of Caritas Australia, in accepting Mr O’Callaghan’s resignation after five-and-a-half years in the position, thanked him for his dedicated service and for his earlier contribution to the Church in other roles.

Prior to joining Caritas, Mr O’Callaghan held senior roles in the not‐for‐profit sector and in the Department of Foreign Affairs, including time as High Commissioner in Samoa and Australian representative to the South Pacific Regional Environment Program.

Mr O’Callaghan served as executive director of Catholic Social Services Australia between 2011 and 2013, also serving as a member of Australia’s Major Church Social Service Provider group which includes CSSA, UnitingCare Australia, Anglicare and the Salvation Army.

He has also worked for the Australian Council for International Development, the Australian Disability and Development Consortium, National Disability Services and the World Bank’s Asia‐Pacific civil society consultation group.

Caritas Australia will announce interim arrangements to replace Mr O’Callaghan in the near future.

With thanks to the ACBC.