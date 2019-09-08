Pope’s September prayer intention: For protecting the oceans

Pope Francis releases a video message accompanying his prayer intention for September, which is that the world’s seas and oceans may be protected.

In his prayer intention for the month of September 2019, Pope Francis invites us to pray that “politicians, scientists and economists work together to protect the world’s seas and oceans.”

It has become the custom of Pope Francis to release a video message detailing his prayer intention for each month.

The full text of his intention is below:

Oceans contain the bulk of our planet’s water supply, and also most of the immense variety of living creatures, many of them are threatened for various reasons.

Creation is a project of love given by God to humanity.

Our solidarity with the “common home” is born from our faith.

Let us pray this month that politicians, scientists and economists work together to protect the world’s seas and oceans.

The Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network of the Apostleship of Prayer developed “The Pope Video” initiative to assist in the worldwide dissemination of monthly intentions of the Holy Father in relation to the challenges facing humanity.

With thanks to Vatican News, where this article originally appeared.