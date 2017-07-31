Take a Peek Inside a Historic German “Painted Church” of Texas

By Marge Fenelon, National Catholic Register

“The Holy Spirit is at work here,” one of the parishioners said to me after Mass.

I believe him. I could feel it for myself.

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Plantersville, Texas is one of the historic “Painted Churches of Texas,” and I visited there one recent Sunday morning.

In fact, it was the Spirit who led me to St. Mary’s.

I’d been researching Marian pilgrimage sites for my ongoing project, Marian Pilgrimage: Discovering Mary Across the USA when I happened upon a brief article about the Catholic heritage of Galveston, Texas. Labeled “The Ellis Island of the West,” the gulf island was a prominent entry-way for European immigrants from the mid-1800s to mid-1900s – many of them Catholic.

