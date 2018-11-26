Xt3 Advent Calendar 2018

You’re counting down the days ‘til Christmas and ticking off each item on your long list of things to do – buy gifts, go to Christmas parties, finish up the school or working year, or book holidays.

Where do we find the God who gave us the very reason we celebrate in the midst of our busyness?

He says ‘Meet Me in the Silence’. This is the theme for the 2018 Advent Calendar, a joint project of Xt3 and Sydney Catholic Youth.

The Advent Calendar, geared towards youth but useful to all, is a website and a downloadable App that contains a variety of videos, podcasts, and written reflections, providing a means to encounter the true spirit of Christmas in their everyday lives.

The Team Leader for Sydney Catholic Youth, Mr Chris Lee believes the App will enhance the spiritual journey of many young Catholics in the lead up to Christmas.

“It’s all about connecting them to the Church directly via their I-phones and travelling with them along the Advent journey, drawing them closer to God and helping them prepare for Christmas”, he said.

For the past 3 years, the Advent App makers have teamed up with The Christmas Story Art Exhibition and Competition, an initiative of the Catholic education offices in Wollongong and Sydney, featuring a new artwork from one of the finalists on each day of the Advent Calendar.

The artworks, painted by students from schools in Sydney and surrounding areas, decorate the Advent Calendar with colourful imagery related to the Nativity.

The Advent App features original content produced in collaboration with Sydney locals, including youth, Catholic artists, priests, religious, bishops and Sydney’s Archbishop Anthony Fisher OP.

Gospel reflections by youth ministers, Saint Facts and animated meditation are just some of the new video content featured in this year’s Calendar.

With a new feature every day, the 2018 Advent Calendar helps you slow down amidst the busyness of Christmas and meet the long-expected Jesus in the silence.

The App is free and available on your iPhone, iPad and Android devices. Search for “Xt3 Advent” in the Google Play store or the App store, or visit www.sydneycatholic.org/xt3advent.

We invite you to prepare peacefully for the coming of Jesus this season with the 2018 Advent Calendar. The first feature will be available on the First Sunday of Advent, 2 December 2018.

Xt3 and the 2018 Advent Calendar is a project of the Catholic Archdiocese of Sydney. For more information, contact xt3@sydneycatholic.org or call (02) 9390 5308.

With thanks to Xt3.