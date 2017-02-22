Statement on Royal Commission Case Study 50

Yesterday, the Bishop of Parramatta, Most Rev Vincent Long OFM Conv gave evidence at the final hearing involving the Catholic Church at the Royal Commission into Institutional Responses to Child Sexual Abuse, Case Study 50.

Bishop Vincent’s evidence was deeply moving and a powerful testimony to the genuine determination he will show as leader of the Diocese of Parramatta in strengthening its child protection policies and procedures.

The Diocese of Parramatta has a deep empathy for survivors of abuse and will, as Bishop Vincent said, seek to “attain justice and dignity for them.”

Mindful of the hurt and pain caused by abuse, the Diocese of Parramatta, on behalf of the Catholic Church, again offers its sincerest apology to all survivors of abuse. The Diocese of Parramatta is sorry for the damage that has been done to the lives of victims of sexual abuse and their loved ones.

Concerns or allegations about any criminal offence should be reported to NSW Police on 131 444.

The Diocese of Parramatta encourages anyone who was abused in any way to contact our Office of Safeguarding & Professional Standards on (02) 8838 3419 or email safeguarding@parra.catholic.org.au.

For more information about the Royal Commission please call 02 8838 3470 or visit www.safeguarding.org.au.

Please direct media related inquiries to Joseph Younes, Communications Director on 02 8838 3435 or jyounes@parra.catholic.org.au.

Posted on 22 February 2017.