Archbishop Peter A Comensoli speaks to The Tablet

During the Australian bishop’s Ad Limina Apostolorum visit to The Vatican last week, Archbishop Peter A Comensoli, Archbishop of Melbourne, spoke to journalist Christopher Lamb from The Tablet on the meeting with Pope Francis and healing the ‘hurting’ church.

“This was no formalised, ‘courtly’ action of any sort,” the archbishop said of the encounter while stressing he wouldn’t divulge specific details of what was said. “It was: welcome brothers. I am here as your brother, and let us converse together.”

The Church, the archbishop says, is “where the reality is”, and stresses people are “hurting, they are angry, they are very deeply disheartened and confused about what’s happening”.

With thanks to The Tablet and Christopher Lamb, where this article originally appeared.