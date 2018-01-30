Australia Day (Catholic) Honours List

The ACBC has kindly provided a “Catholic” list of those who have received Australia Day honours. It includes people honoured specifically for efforts related to the Catholic Church as well as those who have connections with the Church but were honoured for other reasons or many reasons.

Congratulations to Gregy Whitby, Heather Gwilliam and Moya McGuiness from the Diocese of Parramatta who have made the list this year.

(Those appointed) OFFICERS (AO) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

Mr John Eric PIERCE, Concord NSW 2137

For distinguished service to public administration through senior roles in developing regulatory and policy initiatives and micro-economic and energy market reforms, and to the community.

Chairman, St Patrick’s College Strathfield, since 2010; Chair, Finance Committee, 2007-2009; Finance Committee Member, since 2005-2010.

Member, Finance Committee, St Patrick’s Church Hill Sydney, current.

Mr Paul John ROBERTSON AM, Longueville NSW 2066

For distinguished service to the community through ethical leadership and management of, and philanthropic contributions to, health, social enterprise, research, education and arts organisations.

St Vincent’s Health Australia: Chair, since 2012. Director, since 2009.

Chair, Trustees, St Vincent’s Hospital, Sydney, since 2011.

Chair, St Ignatius’ College Council and Council Member, 2000-2013.

(Those appointed) MEMBER (AM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

Mr George Barclay ALLINGAME, Wattle Grove WA 6107

For significant service to the building and construction industry in Western Australia, to occupational safety and health standards, and to professional associations.

Mazenod College Advisory Board: Chair, 1996-2007. Board Member, 1991-2007.

Past President, Parents and Friends Association.

Past President, St Brigid’s College Parents and Friends and Association.

Mr Gary Ian BAKER, Blackmans Bay Tas 7052

For significant service to the energy generation and supply market in Tasmania, to health and aged care organisations, and to the community.

Calvary National Health and Age Care (Sisters of the Little Company of Mary), 1988-2001 including roles as: Director, National Health and Age Care Board, Sydney. Acting Chief Executive Officer, Calvary Hospital, Hobart. Transitional Board Chairman, Calvary Hospital, Adelaide. Director, Calvary Hospital, Hobart.

Dr Charles Rod ney CAMPBELL, Aspley Qld 4034

For significant service to education, particularly to literacy, as a practitioner, academic and author.

Member, Parish Pastoral Council, Our Lady and St Dympna’s Parish, Aspley, current.

Mrs Maya Alexa CRANITCH, Mosman NSW 2088

For significant service to education, to teaching English as a second language, through educational programs for refugees, and to social justice.

Australian Catholic University: Honorary Fellow, current.

Lecturer in Teacher Education, 1992-2015.

Lecturer in Teacher Education, Catholic College of Education, 1982-1991.

Lecturer in Teacher Education, Catholic Teachers’ College, 1975-1982.

Casual Teacher, Centre for Macquarie English, 2012-2013.

Mrs Patricia Ann ELLIOTT, Katherine NT 0851

For significant service to education in the Northern Territory, particularly to children in remote areas, and to the community of Katherine.

Teacher, Senior Years English Faculty, St Joseph’s Catholic College, Katherine, since 2015.

Mr Peter John GILL, Melbourne Vic 3000

For significant service to aged welfare, to the provision of pioneering palliative care programs, to medical education, and to the community.

Service includes: Villa Maria Catholic Homes Limited: Board Member, since 2015.

Board Member, Catholic Homes for the Elderly, 2009-2015.

Board Director, Caritas Christi Order of Malta Hospice and Home Care Service (later merged with Eastern Palliative Care Association and St Vincent’s Hospital, Melbourne), 1994-2000.

Chair, Committee of Management, Mercy Hospice Care (later known as Mercy Western Palliative Care), 1982-1995.

Australia Catholic University:

Chair, Victorian Planning Advisory Committee, since 2015.

Member, Victorian Chapter, since 2006.

Benefactor, since 2010.

Mr Eric William HOWARD, East Malvern Vic 3145

For significant service to road transport safety through consultancy roles, to professional bodies, and to the community.

Member, Property Committee, Sisters of Mercy in Melbourne, 1998-2005.

Dr Robin Glyn JONES, Armidale NSW 2350

For significant service to the community through support for refugees, as a contributor to social welfare assistance organisations, and to education.

Jesuit Refugee Service Australia: Volunteer on a range of international assistance programs including in: South Sudan, 2006-2007.

Mae Hong Song, Thai-Burmese border, 2008, 2010 and 2011.

Mr Brian James SPENCER, Hallett Cove SA 5158

For significant service to the community through the St Vincent de Paul Society in South Australia, and to business.

St Vincent de Paul Society: National Councillor, since 2013. Chair, National Marketing Committee, current. State President, South Australia, since 2013. Vice President, 2009-2013. State Councillor, since 2007. Volunteer and Parishioner, St Martin de Porres Catholic Parish Hallett Cove, since circa 1978. Volunteer, home visitation program, since 2003.

Dr Reginald Raymond STORRIER, Crace ACT 2911

For significant service to agriculture specialising in soil science, to education as an academic and administrator, and to the Catholic Church in Australia.

Australian Catholic University: Deputy Principal, Signadou Campus, 1990-1994. Executive Officer, Office of Research, 1991-1994. Advisory Board Member, 1980s.

Chairman, Catholic Education Commission, Catholic Archdiocese of Canberra and Goulburn, 1995-2006. Member, Diocesan Education Commission, Catholic Diocese of Wagga Wagga, 1975-1980. Chairman, St Michael’s Regional Boy’s High School Board, 1972-1978.

Member, Evatt Catholic Parish, current.

Mr Gregory Byrne WHITBY, Five Dock NSW 2046

For service to education in the Catholic school system as a leader, administrator, advocate and teacher.

Executive Director, Diocese of Parramatta, since 2006.

Director of Schools, Catholic Education Office Wollongong, 1999-2006.

Principal, Emmaus Catholic College, Kemps Creek, 1992-1994.

Executive Assistant to the Executive Director and Head of Division, Catholic Education Office Parramatta, 1988-1992.

Head of Curriculum, 1995-1998.

(Those awarded) MEDAL (OAM) OF THE ORDER OF AUSTRALIA

Mrs Deirdre Margaret ADES, Chelsea Heights Vic 3196

For service to netball.

Parishioner and past Special Minister Assisting, St. Joseph’s School Parish, current.

Mr Gerald John ANDERSEN, Castle Hill NSW 2154

For service to social welfare organisations, and to the food manufacturing industry.

Provides support for over 560 charities and welfare agencies including:

Youth Off the Streets.

Mr Mathijs Christiaan BROEREN, Newborough Vic 3825

For service to business, particularly to photography.

Past Chair, Parish Council, St Mary’s Catholic Parish, Newborough, for 25 years and Member, Church Choir, for many years.

Mrs Vicki Joan CLARK, Nyah Vic 3594

For service to the Indigenous community of Victoria.

Coordinator, Aboriginal Catholic Ministry, Victoria, 1990-2015.

Life Member, Catholic Social Services Victoria, since 2015.

Founding Secretary, National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Catholic Council, 1992 and Former Chair.

Mr John COLLINS, Manning WA 6152

For service to the community of Manning, and to local government.

Chairman, St Pius X Catholic Parish Council, 2016.

Mr Kevin Joseph COOREY, Telopea NSW 2117

For service to the community through a range of roles.

St Vincent de Paul Society: Member, 1951-2017. Recipient, Diocesan Medal, 2014

St Oliver Plunkett Parish, Harris Park: Member, since 1951. Former volunteer driver.

Mr Pedr Llewellyn DAVIS, Mosman NSW 2088

For service to journalism, and to the automotive industry.

Mater Dei Catholic Church, Blakehurst: Member, Parish Advisory Committee, 1970s.

Parishioner, for more than 50 years.

Author, ‘Mater Dei Blakehurst, a very special parish (official history)‘, 2001.

Mr Leslie Samuel DELL, East Gosford NSW 2250

For service to business, to education, and to the community.

St Vincent de Paul: Member, Mater Dei Blakehurst Conference, 1996-2006.

Member, Mary Immaculate Waverley Conference, 1986-1988.

Our Lady of the Rosary Parish Wyoming: Member, current.

Pastoral Council Member, since 2015.

St Clare’s College Waverley: Member, College Council, 1968-2007.

Chairman, 1968-1988.

President, P&F Association, 1972-1980 and 1983-1987.

Life Member, 1987. Order of St Clare Associate Member, since 1988.

The late Mrs Margaret Anne EGAN

Late of Murwillumbah NSW 2484

For service to the community of the Tweed.

Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Murwillumbah: Member, Eucharist Ministry, current.

Inaugural Leader, Family Group.

Mrs Jennifer Joi ELLIS, Gerogery NSW 2642

For service to community health as a midwife.

Volunteer, Humanitarian Settlement Services for Refugees, St Vincent de Paul New South Wales, since 2015.

Mrs Heather Anne GWILLIAM, Mount Riverview NSW 2774

For service to the community through a range of organisations.

Careers Advisor, Parramatta Diocese, McCarthy Catholic College, 2007-2012.

Transition Liaison Officer, Western Sydney Region, Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, 1997-2007.

The Reverend Father Edward Joseph HARTE, Bendigo Vic 3550

For service to the Catholic Church in Australia, and to the community.

Ordained as a Catholic Priest, 1966. Assistant Priest, Wangaratta, 1967-1973. Assistant Priest, Shepparton, 1973-1980. Parish Priest, Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, White Hills, Victoria, 1981-2017. Catholic Chaplain, Wangaratta and Shepparton hospitals.

Catholic Chaplain, Anne Caudle Centre, recently. Catholic Chaplain, Hospice at Bendigo Health, recently.

Mrs Marlene JONES, NSW

For service to music education, and to the community.

Head of Music, Junior School, St. Ignatius College, Riverview, 1983-1993.

Voluntary Teacher, St. Mary’s School, Wellington, Wellington Primary School, Mumbil Public School, and Wombat Public School Young, various dates.

Voluntary organist Catholic, for many years.

Mrs Janice Ann KINLOCH, Highton Vic 3216

For service to women, and to the community of Geelong.

Volunteer, St Bernard’s Church Highton, since 1988.

Mr Michael John KYLE, Southport Qld 4215

For service to the community of the Gold Coast.

Member, Parish Finance Committee, Southport Catholic Parish, 10 years; Chair, Stewardship Committee, 2007-2014.

Mrs Moya Theresa McGUINESS, Bella Vista NSW 2153

For service to education.

Principal, Sacred Heart Primary School in Mount Druitt, Catholic Education Diocese of Parramatta, 2003 until her retirement in 2016. Past Principal, St Matthew’s in Windsor and St Joseph’s in Kingswood. Religious Education Coordinator, St John Vianney’s School in Doonside, for a number of years. Past Assistant Principal in a number of schools in Richmond, Windsor, Baulkham Hills, Kingswood and Glenmore Park. Primary Teacher, St Matthew’s Primary School in Windsor, 1969.

Mr John Huon MITCHELL, Corryong Vic 3707

For service to the community as a philanthropist.

Benefactor, Sue Mitchell Nursing Scholarship, Australian Catholic University (Canberra campus) and Supporter, for many years.

Sister Sheelah Frances MOGAN, Randwick NSW 2031

For service to the Catholic Church of Australia, and to the community.

Teacher: St Bernadette’s, Scarborough, Queensland, 1950-1958. St Thomas Aquinas, St Lucia, Queensland, 1959-1960. St Mary’s, Maroubra Bay, New South Wales, 1960-1962 (Bursar). St Patrick’s, Cooma, New South Wales, 1963-1967 (Principal). Our Lady of Good Counsel, Forrestville, New South Wales, 1968-1969 (Principal). Brigidine, Coonamble, New South Wales, 1970-1972. Viand College, Porirua, New Zealand, 1973-1975. Brigidine College, St Ives, New South Wales, 1976-1977 (Teacher and Bursar). Brigidine College, Randwick, New South Wales, 1977-1978. St Raphael’s, Cowra, New South Wales, 1979 and Principal, 1980-1982. St Patrick’s, Cooma, New South Wales, 1984-1987 (Principal).

St Aloysius’ College, Milsons Point, New South Wales, 1988-1992. Tagh ASIS, Kenya, East Africa, 1993-1994. Brigidine College, Randwick, New South Wales, 1995-2009.

Missionary Apostalate: Kenya, 1993-1994. Bangladesh, 1995. Kenya, 1996-1997. Volunteer work in India and Bangladesh, 1995.

Organiser, Wednesday Lunch for the Homeless, Catholic Parish of St Canice’s, Kings Cross, New South Wales, approximately 15 years-ongoing.

Weekly visitor to a range of nursing homes in Sydney.

Ms Pamela RICHARDSON, Mascot NSW 2020

For service to veterans and their families, and to the community of Mascot.

Mascot Conference, St Vincent de Paul Society. Parishioner and Catechist, St Therese Catholic Parish, Mascot, ongoing. Volunteer, Meals on Wheels, since 2008.

Mr Peter John SANDERCOCK, Somerton Park SA 5044

For service to the community, and to Rotary.

Life Member, Sacred Heart Old Collegians Association. Supporter, Sacred Heart College Foundation. Parishioner, Glenelg Catholic Church/Our Lady of Grace Glengowrie.

Mrs Elsa Johanna SKINNER, Pyrmont NSW 2009

For service to the community through charitable organisations.

Sisters of Charity: Weekly Volunteer, Sisters of Charity Outreach Gift Shop, St Vincent’s Clinic, since 2011. Inaugural Committee Member, Remote and Rural Group, 2008-2014.

Raffle Coordinator, 2008-2014.

Mr David Scott THOMSON, Vic

For service to education in Victoria, and to the community.

Xavier College: Teacher,1975-1979. Life Member (Honorary), Old Xaverians’ Association in 1979.

The Reverend Father Francis Phuong TRAN, Dapto NSW 2530

For service to the Catholic Church of Australia, and to the community.

Catholic Diocese of Wollongong: Priest, Dapto Parish, since 2011. Priest, Helensburgh Parish, 2010-2011. Priest, Milton/Ulladulla Parish, 2002-2010. Assistant Priest, Nowra Parish, 2001-2002. Assistant Priest, Bowral, Mittagong and Moss Vale Parishes, 1996-2001.

Assistant Priest, Fairy Meadow Parish, 1995-1996.

Ordained, 1995.

Mr David John WARK, Myrtle Bank SA 5064

For service to sport, and to the community of South Australia.

Christian Brothers College Adelaide: Chairman, 2002-2007; Board Member, 2000-2001.

President, Old Collegians Association, 1994-1997; Vice-President, 1963-1964; Committee Member, 1961-1964. Life Member, 1997.

With thanks to ACBC.