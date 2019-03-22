Bach in the Cathedral

In a very special Lenten event, Bach Akademie Australia will bring the works of German composer Johann Sebastian Bach to Western Sydney.

The Ascension program will be performed at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Parramatta on Saturday 30 March 2019 from 8pm.

The Bach Akademie is Australia’s dedicated Bach ensemble, bringing the great musical tradition of Europe to Australia.

According to founder and artistic director, Australian violinist Madeleine Easton, the Bach Akademie hopes “to bring to Australia an ensemble of the absolute highest standards and put Australia on the map as a place of international regard and repute for the performance of J.S Bach.”

For the first time, Bach Akademie Australia will perform with a full choir of hand-picked singers from around the country plus four internationally regarded soloists.

The Bach Akademie will perform three of Bach’s cantatas, which reflect the Lenten spirit of sorrow, and look to the Resurrection and Ascension of Christ.

The heartbreaking BWV 12 ‘Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen’ features the world-renowned Australian Oboist Emma Black, the thunderous BWV 20, ‘O Ewigkeit, du Donnerwort’, is Bach’s homage to the French musical style and Bach Ascension Oratorio BWV 11 ‘Lobet Gott in seinen Reichen’, is the joyous conclusion.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://baa20192.floktu.com/