Bishop Vincent meets Pope Francis

Bishop Vincent Long OFM Conv, Bishop of Parramatta, has again met the Holy Father.

As part of the Ad Limina Apostolorum visit to Rome from 24 to 30 June, Bishop Vincent and Australia’s Catholic bishops met with Pope Francis on Monday 24 June.

During the over two hour meeting, the Australian bishops raised with Pope Francis a number of topics of deep concern to the Catholic Church in Australia.

Translated as “To the Threshold of the Apostles”, the Ad Limina Apostolorum is an obligation of all Catholic bishops every five years to visit the tombs and Saints Peter and Paul in Rome, celebrate Mass in the Papal Basilicas and meet with the Holy Father and members of the Roman Curia to report on the state of their dioceses, as explained on Catholic Online.

Bishops conferences typically make the Ad Limina visit every five years. However, due to the change of Pope in 2013 and the cancelled visit during the Year of Mercy from late 2015 to 2016, the Australian bishops have not made the visit since 2011, according the Australian Catholic Bishops Conference (ACBC).

Following the meeting, Pope Francis presented Bishop Vincent with a gift.