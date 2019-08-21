Bishop Vincent’s statement on the Cardinal Pell appeal

Statement on the Cardinal Pell appeal

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

The case involving Cardinal Pell on historic child sexual abuse crimes has again dominated the media and public discourse following the appeal decision that was handed down today.

We respect that decision and the process of law.

We know that for some, this case has reopened existing wounds and past traumas. I want to reiterate our support to the victims of abuse and to all those who are hurting.

As the Bishop of Parramatta with responsibility for the Catholic Church in Western Sydney and the Blue Mountains, I remain absolutely committed to protecting children in our care from harm.

I am determined to enable survivors of abuse to have a voice and are responded to in a caring, practical, and meaningful way.

Catholic parish communities in the Diocese of Parramatta have support mechanisms in place to help those in need.

At a parish level, I would encourage you to reach out to your parish priest for help.

At a diocesan level, we strongly encourage anyone who has been affected by abuse from within the Catholic Church to contact the Diocese of Parramatta via our Office of Safeguarding & Professional Standards on (02) 8838 3419 or safeguarding@parracatholic.org.

Any concerns or allegations about any criminal offence should be reported to NSW Police on 131 444.

For more information about safeguarding support services in Catholic schools run by the Diocese of Parramatta please contact the Child Protection Information Line on 1300 661 015.

Safeguarding information and support contacts are available on our safeguarding website at safeguarding.org.au.

During this period of continued crisis and deep darkness, as the Catholic Church, let us pray for the survivors of abuse, their families and all those affected.

May we all – as a community of disciples – accompany one another on the journey towards justice, healing and restoration of trust.

Yours in Christ,

Most Reverend Vincent Long Van Nguyen OFM Conv

Bishop of Parramatta

