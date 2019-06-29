Cardinal Newman, Sister Thresia of India and 3 others soon to be saints

Pope Francis is holding an Ordinary Public Consistory on July 1 to vote on the canonisation of five Blesseds.

Pope Francis has called an Ordinary Public Consistory of Cardinals in Rome next week to decide on the canonisation of five Blesseds, including Cardinal John Henry Newman of England and Sister Mariam Thresia of India.

The Office for the Liturgical Celebrations of the Supreme Pontiff released a note on Thursday saying the Pope will preside over the celebration of the Liturgy of the Hours and an Ordinary Public Consistory in the Vatican’s Clementine Hall on July 1 for the canonisation of the following:

English Cardinal John Henry Newman, founder of the Oratory of Saint Philip Neri in England;

Italian Sister Giuseppina Vannini (born Giuditta Adelaide Agata), founder of the Daughters of Saint Camillus;

Indian Sister Mariam Thresia Chiramel Mankidiyan, founder of the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family;

Brazilian Sister Dulce Lopes Pontes (born Maria Rita) of the Congregation of the Missionary Sisters of the Immaculate Conception of the Mother of God;

Marguerite Bays of Switzerland, virgin of the Third Order of Saint Francis of Assisi.

Pope Francis on February 12 authorised the promulgation of decrees regarding a miracle each attributed to the intercession of Cardinal Newman and Sr. Maria Teresa, clearing them for sainthood.

Cardinal Newman will soon become Britain’s first new saint since the canonisation of St. John Ogilvie by Pope Saint Paul VI in 1976. The previous group of English saints, 40 martyrs of the Reformation, were declared saints in 1970.

Born in London on 21 February 1801 and died in Edgbaston on 11 August 1890, Card. Newman was an Anglican priest who later converted and became a Catholic priest and cardinal. The noted theologian and poet was an important figure in the religious history of England of his time.

He was one of the leading figures of the Oxford Movement that originated at Oxford University in 1833, which sought to link the Anglican Church more closely to the Roman Catholic Church. He is revered by both the Catholic as well as the Anglican Churches.

As a Catholic priest, he founded the Oratory of St. Philip Neri in Edgbaston, England.

Pope Benedict XVI beatified Cardinal Newman on 19 September 2010, in Birmingham, England.

One of the best known works of Card. Newman is the hymn and poem, “Lead kindly light.”

Sister Mariam Thresia Chiramel Mankidiyan, a member of the India-based Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, was born in Puthenchira on 26 April 1876 and died in Kuzhikkattussery on 8 June 1926.

She is known for her extraordinary charity, with a preferential love for the poorest of the poor.

She was declared venerable on 28 June 1999, and was beatified on 9 April 2000, by Pope St. John Paul II in Rome.

With thanks to Vatican News and Robin Gomes, where this article originally appeared.