Catholic homes and property destroyed by Vietnamese government

Redemptorists owned property one of a hundred plus buildings demolished without notice

More than 100 homes — including a church-run home for disabled war veterans — were forcibly demolished by state officials in southern Vietnam.

Those living in the dwellings, most of whom are Catholic, said they were given little or no warning about the demolitions in Lộc Hưng near Ho Chi Minh City.

Authorities from Tan Binh district “completely knocked down 112 illegally built houses” on a plot of land on Jan. 4 and Jan. 8 the state-run Tuoitre newspaper reported.

The publication quoted district officials who accused local people of illegally trading the land which the government said it has plans to use for building schools and public facilities.

Overseas media reports stated some 300 police took part in the operation that included the use of bulldozers.

Among the destroyed buildings was a Redemptorists owned house that was home to 18 war veterans who lost limbs in the Vietnam War. The veterans have no relatives and sell lottery tickets for a living.

RELATED: Bishop Vincent’s message of solidarity to the victims of land seizure by the Vietnamese Communist government

Veterans said police forced them to immediately evacuate and take their belongings with them before demolition of the building began early on Jan. 8. The veterans said no notice was given about the demolition. Some didn’t even have time to take their prosthetic limbs and crutches with them.

A veteran said police promised to give them each 2 million dong (US$86) if they moved to police stations but the former soldiers refused because they do not trust the police.

He said his fellow veterans went to the Redemptorists’ monastery for support.

Redemptorist Father Anthony Le Ngoc Thanh, who leads a South Vietnamese injured veterans program, called on people to offer temporary shelter to the homeless veterans.

RELATED: Bishop Vincent’s message of solidarity to the victims of land seizure by the Vietnamese Communist government

Father Thanh said statues of St. Joseph, Mother Mary and a cross erected at the veteran’s house were taken away by police.

“We are deprived of our kind heart and actions for our brothers and sisters in need by the government’s eviction,” the priest said.

He said the cost of the now demolished house was covered by benefactors at home and abroad. Father Thanh said the house was built on a 220-square-metre plot which the Redemptorists bought from a local family who had lived there for long time.

Land owned by the Society for Foreign Missions of Paris (MEP) since 1954 was also seized, reported Asia News.

With thanks to UCA News, where this article originally appeared.